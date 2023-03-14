Open in App
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

1 victim's life still in danger after Hamburg shooting

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbBCT_0lIK8Xn800

BERLIN (AP) — One victim's life is still in danger after last week's shooting at a Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg in which a former member of the congregation killed six people and then himself, authorities said Tuesday.

Police and prosecutors said they are still working to pin down the motive of the shooter, a 35-year-old German who has been identified only as Philipp F. in line with local privacy rules.

Officials say nine people were wounded in Thursday evening's shooting during a service, including a woman who lost her unborn child. Seven had gunshot wounds. Senior police official Uwe Stockmann said six were still in hospitals on Tuesday and one person's life was still in danger.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany have said that the man police identified as the gunman was a former member who left the church voluntarily two years ago.

Investigators said last week that his departure from the church was “apparently not on good terms.”

Hamburg prosecutor Arnold Keller said that, so far, investigators have come across nothing that pointed in advance to any plans for a rampage like Thursday's shooting . They are still looking into a website registered in his name and a self-published book it links to titled “God, Jesus Christ and Satan.”

“In view of the previous history regarding the relationship between Philipp F. and the Jehovah's Witnesses, it at least can't be ruled out that Philipp F. acted out of hatred toward this community,” Keller told reporters in Hamburg. “It cannot be said conclusively today whether the motive for the crime is ultimately to be found here.”

Stockmann said everything points to the perpetrator having acted alone, and that there were no indications that he was involved in any network or had far-right views.

The Hamburg congregation that was holding a service when the attack happened currently has about 60 members and is one of 47 in the port city, which is home to almost 4,000 denomination members, according to the Jehovah's Witnesses.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses claim a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany. The religious movement was founded in the United States in the 19th century and is headquartered in Warwick, New York.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO13 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Woman Ships Luggage to Florida Instead of Paying $150 for Spirit Airlines Baggage Fee
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
Boise, ID2 days ago
Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Erie, PA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy