Retired Gallatin Police Lieutenant Passes Away

Gallatin Police Department

A retired lieutenant with the Gallatin Police Department passed away over the weekend.

Lieutenant Robert J Helson, who served 35 years with the department, died on Saturday March 11, 2023.

Lt. Helson joined the Gallatin Police Department in September 1971 and retired in June 2006. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1977 and Lieutenant in 1989.

“Lt. Helson was one of a kind and always held in a high regard. He was trusted and valued as a supervisor and a friend. His dedication to this department did not go unnoticed.

Loosing a loved one is never easy and we ask that you keep Lt. Helsons family and friends in your thoughts as prayers as they navigate the difficulty of the next few days and months,” Gallatin Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Funeral services for Lt. Helson will be at Crestview Funeral Home on March 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.