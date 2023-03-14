BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code NPBONUS: Snag $1,000 in bonus bets for March Madness or any other event

Sports betting in Massachusetts is live! There’s no better time to get in on the action as March Madness is days away, and BetMGM has an exclusive offer for new Massachusetts users when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS .

March Madness officially tips off tonight with the First Four. The premiere matchup is the second game where the Pitt Panthers will square off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Each of these teams put together solid campaigns and will now fight for a spot in the field of 64 as the winner will face Iowa State.

We will see contrasting offensive styles in this matchup. The Panthers are led by their ultra-athletic wings, who will need to shoot well from the perimeter if they want to advance.

As for the Bulldogs, they are going to play their big man Tolu Smith. He is going to be a matchup nightmare, as he should feast on the inside.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are the team to back, as Smith should lead them offensively, and they are more than capable of holding their own on the defensive end.

Pick: Mississippi State -1.5

Since you could use your BetMGM bonus offer on one of tonight’s CBB matchups, let’s go over how it works to ensure success.

If you win your first bet: If the first bet you place at BetMGM wins, you keep the wager and the winnings. It will then become real cash that is withdrawable.

If you lose your first bet: Your account will be credited with bonus bets equal to the amount you wagered. However, you must remember, to see the full $1,000 back in bonus bets, it requires depositing and wagering the max of $1,000. If you deposit and bet only $100 and it loses, you’ve got yourself $100 in bonus bets. If you deposit and bet $500, you’d get $500 back in bonus bets, and the same applies to any amount.

So, suppose you deposit $500 and bet it all on Mississippi State -1.5 (-110) against Pitt this Tuesday at BetMGM.

If the Bulldogs cover, your profit is $454.54, and you keep the original $500. You’ve now got yourself a grand total of $954.54 in your account. You can withdraw all of this.

If the Bulldogs don’t cover, you get $500 back in bonus bets.

