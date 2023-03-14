Coroner names man killed in a Monday afternoon crash on U.S. 17 in Jasper County

A 43-year-old man killed in a Monday afternoon crash with a tractor-trailer in Jasper County apparently drove into the opposite lane of traffic before the accident, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

James Ashton Cleveland, 43, was driving a 2019 Nissan sedan when he died in the crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Okatie Road, according to a coroner’s office news release and Trooper Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer was heading south on U.S. 17 and the Nissan was heading north when the vehicles crashed.

Cleveland’s car crossed over into the southbound lane and hit the tractor-trailer head-on, coroner’s office officials said in the news release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, Pye said. No additional details were available Wednesday.

This story has been updated.