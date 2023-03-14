Open in App
Jasper County, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Island Packet

Coroner names man killed in a Monday afternoon crash on U.S. 17 in Jasper County

By Sofia Sanchez,

7 days ago

A 43-year-old man killed in a Monday afternoon crash with a tractor-trailer in Jasper County apparently drove into the opposite lane of traffic before the accident, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

James Ashton Cleveland, 43, was driving a 2019 Nissan sedan when he died in the crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Okatie Road, according to a coroner’s office news release and Trooper Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer was heading south on U.S. 17 and the Nissan was heading north when the vehicles crashed.

Cleveland’s car crossed over into the southbound lane and hit the tractor-trailer head-on, coroner’s office officials said in the news release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, Pye said. No additional details were available Wednesday.

This story has been updated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Statesboro man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after Beaufort County shooting
Statesboro, GA23 hours ago
Georgia man charged with shooting at another car Sunday in Port Royal, police say
Port Royal, SC1 day ago
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Port Royal shooting
Port Royal, SC1 day ago
SCDC: Ridgeland inmate dies of suspected overdose
Ridgeland, SC23 hours ago
Police accuse man of setting fire to mother’s house earlier this month on Lady’s Island
Lady's Island, SC2 days ago
Body found Thursday morning on Hilton Head, being investigated as a homicide, police say
Hilton Head Island, SC5 days ago
Bluffton man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Bluffton, SC2 days ago
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Pembroke, GA1 day ago
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates 25-year-old’s death
Hilton Head Island, SC4 days ago
Hit-and-run crash in Beaufort causes traffic backup at SC 170 and Parris Island Gateway
Beaufort, SC6 days ago
Ridgeland man accused in armed attack on woman at her Bluffton apartment, police say
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
Woman struck by vehicle on River Street
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Beaufort County men charged with involvement in October gas station shooting, police say
Burton, SC6 days ago
Beaufort County man burned in vehicle fire
Seabrook Island, SC6 days ago
Man found dead in Hilton Head Island; Beaufort Co. deputies investigating as homicide
Hilton Head Island, SC5 days ago
5 Beaufort Co. businesses graded lower than ‘A’ in February health inspections. Take a look
Bluffton, SC8 hours ago
Regional Youth Detention Officer in Savannah charged with aggravated assault
Savannah, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy