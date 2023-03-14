Open in App
Mobile, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

7-year-old, 1 other shot while sitting in car: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pyI9_0lIK5jc100

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a seven-year-old and another person were allegedly shot while sitting in their car early Monday morning.

Police said a car pulled in front of the victim’s car when another car came by and “fired multiple shots into their vehicle” and fled the scene.

2-year-old hit by car on Hass Ave. Sunday night: Mobile Police

Police were called to Lance Court at around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 13 and found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile, AL newsLocal Mobile, AL
Mobile Police investigate after 3 men allegedly break into home, fire shots
Mobile, AL19 hours ago
Police investigating burglary and shooting from Saturday
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
Man shot by family member on St. Stephen’s Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mobile Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted for attempted murder
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
Man found with drugs after fight with girlfriend, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL19 hours ago
BCSO: Spanish Fort murder suspect used AR-15 to kill parents, parents identified
Spanish Fort, AL22 hours ago
Alabama man arrested for shooting, killing parents during argument
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Relatives say mental illness sparked Spanish Fort double homicide
Spanish Fort, AL17 hours ago
Man shot by unknown person in car on Brooke Avenue: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Report: Pensacola woman uses child as shield to help wanted man flee from deputies
Pensacola, FL18 hours ago
‘We don’t have this in Baldwin County’: Prosecutor searches for answers after second capital murder case in a month
Daphne, AL19 hours ago
2 people shot to death at home in Baldwin County; son in custody
Spanish Fort, AL2 days ago
Crash claims life of Grand Bay woman
Grand Bay, AL22 hours ago
Man kills both parents during argument in Spanish Fort neighborhood: BCSO
Spanish Fort, AL2 days ago
Mobile area man in custody after shooting death of both parents
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Jury deliberating in Nakhla murder trial
Mobile, AL17 hours ago
Car crashes through gate, hits pole at business in Theodore
Theodore, AL1 day ago
If jurors aren’t convinced Mobile doctor committed reckless murder, they have other options
Mobile, AL1 day ago
10 arrested in Glen Acres drug bust: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
2 teens arrested after allegedly taking woman’s car at gunpoint: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Family seeks help in funeral expenses for man fatally shot by Mobile police
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Mothers and families march at ‘Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence’ rally
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Spring breakers busted with drugs, guns on Baldwin Beach Express: Police
Summerdale, AL3 days ago
Former Mobile neurosurgeon’s reckless murder trial reaches end of testimony
Mobile, AL3 days ago
MPD looking for suspects who shot at each other in Eddies Mart parking lot
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Expert witness testifies 2020 fatal wreck in Mobile ‘never would have occurred’ if driver wasn’t speeding
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Saraland Police still searching for missing 60-year-old man 1 year later
Saraland, AL3 days ago
Mobile Police investigating homicide on Northwest Drive
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Mobile doctor had milliseconds to react to other car’s turn, prosecution expert acknowledges
Mobile, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy