DJ, kickball tournament, and fireworks planned for Rogersville's Fourth of July Celebration

Dr. Blaine Jones and Mayor Mark DeWitte have waited as long as they can for someone to step forward and plan the 2023 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration.

“No one has come forward or volunteered their time to put on an event so Mark and I decided once again, we will work toward putting on another large fireworks show much like we have the last two years,” Jones said.

“We just can’t seem to let it go by the wayside, so we will do what we have been doing with a DJ all day long and a big fireworks show at nightfall,” DeWitte added.

The two have been in talks with Rogersville City Park Director, Matthew Elkins who has plans to repeat last year’s highly successful kickball tournament.

The event will once again take place at the Rogersville City Park on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 with fireworks set to go off approximately 9:30pm.

Jones and DeWitte both know there is no way to have a big name entertainer and the huge all day show they used to do because of the fundraising and planning it would take.

Contact has been made with Bob and Garret Smith with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company and a huge fireworks show can be planned like they did last year.

“Hopefully we will continue to get our great community support and get some big financial backing to put on a fireworks show like we did the last few years,” Jones said. “We will look into having a sound system for the fireworks soundtrack and a DJ again this year.”

Though no formal meetings have been planned at this time, more news will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

“Anyone who would like to be a major sponsor for a huge fireworks show can contact me so we can get another year rolling” said Jones.

His phone number is 423-272-3150.

“We run the 4th of July Celebration through our 501c3 nonprofit organization Four Square, Inc. so contributions or portions thereof may be wholly or partially tax deductible” according to Treasurer, Mark DeWitte.

If you would like to help out, you can mail your donation to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration at P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.

“Help us continue a part of the Rogersville tradition with the big fireworks show on the 4th of July”.