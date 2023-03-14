Monos Announces Partnership With Magnolia Bakery to Bring a Pop of Flavour to Core Collection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Canadian travel and lifestyle brand Monos and New York City staple Magnolia Bakery have announced they are teaming up to bring the iconic colours of the bakery’s most well-loved sweet treats to Monos’ core collection. From carry-ons and check-ins to backpacks and sling bags, this limited-edition collection is available now in all of Monos’ core products, exclusively to Monos and Magnolia Bakery customers on Monos.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005017/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

HI-RES IMAGES: http://bit.ly/3Z7vbf1

PRODUCT VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3EHvipB

BAKING UP NEW COLOURS

This partnership brings the vibrancy of Magnolia Bakery’s iconic desserts to Monos’ award-winning, travel products, to offer a collection of brightly coloured travel goods in an all-new glossy finish and two limited edition colourways, just in time for spring. The prepared batch of limited-edition luggage, bags, and travel accessories is inspired by the bakery’s most beloved desserts, centered around the World-Famous Banana Pudding and purple cupcake and cake icing. Unlike anything Monos has done before, the new collection perfectly blends the two brands and marks an exciting new journey of exploration and expansion for Monos. Consumers can now find their favourite Metro Collection piece, Carry-On and Check-In Luggage, and even Compressible Packing Cubes, in a stunning banana yellow and lavender purple.

A NEW YORK CITY STAPLE ON-THE-GO

A familiar destination for New York locals and tourists alike, the flavor of Magnolia Bakery is wrapped up in this limited-edition collection. Whether it is a weekend adventure or an international getaway, the Monos x Magnolia Bakery Collection is a reminder of home and a piece of heaven wherever the journey leads.

THE SAME CAREFULLY CRAFTED & THOUGHTFUL PRODUCTS

Made for everyday moments and larger adventures, the partnership stays true to both brands’ dedication to thoughtful and memorable products. Unwavering from Monos’ commitment to quality materials and carefully crafted products, the Magnolia Bakery Collection has all the same features you know and love from Monos products, including an unbreakable aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard shell, thoughtful organization options, and vegan materials. As always, every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty and Monos bags come with a 2-year limited warranty.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The Monos x Magnolia Bakery Collection is available now ranging from $95-515 CAD respectively, exclusively on Monos.com.

To learn more about the Monos x Magnolia Bakery Collection and all of Monos’ meticulously crafted products, “like” Facebook.com/MonosTravel and follow @MonosTravel on Twitter and Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and TikTok.

To learn more about Magnolia Bakery, follow @magnoliabakery.

ABOUT MONOS:

Monos is a Canadian travel and lifestyle brand offering high quality, beautifully designed suitcases, bags, and accessories, and inspiring people to travel in a mindful and present way – to embrace the journey as much as the destination. Lovingly designed in Canada with meticulous attention to detail, each Monos suitcase uses only the finest quality parts and materials sourced from around the world. Monos believes that in today’s throwaway society of mass consumption, more people are yearning for fewer but better things. With a ‘less is more’ design approach, Monos is on a mission to unite thoughtful simplicity with exceptional quality in its collection of premium travel goods. For more information, please visit monos.com.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA BAKERY:

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that’s known for its classic, freshly-baked American desserts including its World Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. From its trademarked cupcake swirl to its commitment to using real, delicious ingredients in all its recipes, Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession to detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery has expanded to 35+ bakeries internationally and launched a thriving eCommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide. For more information and to bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery home, please visit www.magnoliabakery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005017/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:

Joyce Li

joyce@talkshopmedia.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER LUXURY OTHER RETAIL HOME GOODS OTHER TRAVEL CONSUMER RETAIL VACATION TRAVEL

SOURCE: Monos

PUB: 03/14/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 09:00 AM