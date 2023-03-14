On Pi Day, March 14, MOD Pizza to Introduce New Handheld Pizza Option: The Pocket Pie

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced its latest menu innovation, the Pocket Pie. The new craveable creation is MOD’s first handheld, on-the-go entrée offering. MOD is debuting three delicious Pocket Pies – Italiano, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Four Cheese – each individually sized, oven-fired and packed with authentic, artisanal flavors. These limited-time offerings are available beginning on Pi Day, March 14 through early June at all 530+ MOD locations system-wide*.

MOD Pizza Pocket Pies (Photo: Business Wire)

Each of the three tasty Pocket Pies is handmade with MOD’s signature pizza dough and filled with maximum MOD portions of fresh ingredients and perfectly oven-fired till cooked, then folded for a mouthwatering, melty meal.

THREE CRAVEABLE OPTIONS – HANDMADE AND OVEN-FIRED

Italiano: A delicious white sauce base packed with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pepperoni, salami, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce.

A delicious white sauce base packed with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pepperoni, salami, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce. Four Cheese: A delicious white sauce base filled with freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese.

A delicious white sauce base filled with freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese. Chicken Bacon Ranch: A delicious white sauce base filled with shredded mild-cheddar cheese, chicken, bacon, and finished with a tasty ranch drizzle.

“The new Pocket Pie brings our fans a new way to experience MOD, while enjoying our craveable high-quality ingredients, and value they already know and love,” said Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza. “As we continue to innovate with new menu offerings through 2023, our customers can expect to find more variety and delicious options for all occasions.”

The MOD Pocket Pie is available beginning on Pi Day, March 14, with prices ranging from $7.99 – $9.56 depending on location in the U.S., and $12.99 in Canada.

To celebrate the debut of MOD’s new Pocket Pies, customers can try MOD’s latest creation for free at the following MOD locations on Pi Day. Customers in these locations simply need to give secret code (hint π) to claim their free Pocket Pie on March 14th!

MOD Rockwall North - 1901 N Goliad St, Rockwall, Texas, 75087

MOD Santan - 2904 S San Tan Village Parkway Ste. 101, Gilbert, Arizona, 85295

MOD Market Street - 2401 East Market St, York, Pennsylvania, 17402

MOD Bellevue - 317 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, Washington, 98004

POCKET PIE MEAL DEAL – In-store or on the go!

To celebrate its newest menu addition, customers can enjoy a special meal deal, featuring a MOD Pocket Pie and soft drink for $9.99 at all US locations, and $13.99 in Canada. The Meal Deal will be available March 27 through May 29, 2023.

MENU INNOVATION

The MOD Pocket Pie joins other MOD menu innovations, including a two-market test of MOD Wings which launched in early 2023, a new on-going series of seasonal, limited-edition No Name Cakes that started rolling out in 2022, and the addition of an exclusive plant-based Italian Sausage and a new salad menu with proprietary dressings in 2021.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 530 stores system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

