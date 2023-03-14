Wireless Surgical Camera Maker Lazurite® to Present at LSI Emerging MedTech Summit and MedInvest Conference

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Lazurite® President Leah Brownlee will present at this year’s Life Science Intelligence’s Emerging MedTech Summit, March 21-23 in Dana Point, California, and Lazurite CEO and cofounder Eugene Malinskiy will present at the MedInvest Conference, March 28-29 in Palo Alto, California. The company is seeking investors for a Series B round of funding.

Drs. James Voos and Jacob Calcei used the ArthroFree® wireless surgical camera in minimally invasive procedures on two patients with ACL injuries at the University Hospital Beachwood Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio, in December 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lazurite is the developer of ArthroFree®, the first wireless camera system cleared by the FDA for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. By eliminating conventional camera and power cables that tether the surgeon to the surgical tower, the ArthroFree System reduces clutter in the sterile field and enhances surgeon motion and dexterity. It also eliminates camera-cable-related patient burns and OR fires. ArthroFree’s efficiencies, including faster setup and takedown times, offer projected cost-per-case savings up to 20%.

“The ArthroFree System has now been used in nearly 100 cases at facilities around the country, including NYU Langone, Hospital for Special Surgery, Rush Medical Center in Chicago, and University Hospitals in Cleveland,” Brownlee said. “More than 70 physician investors serve as internal champions for ArthroFree in more than 60 health systems that we have engaged with for product acquisition.”

At the LSI Summit, which connects early-stage medtech companies with investors, Brownlee will detail ArthroFree’s advantages compared with both conventional surgical camera systems and emerging disposable systems and provide an update on marketing efforts in the year since FDA clearance on March 23 rd at 11:10 a.m.

She also will appear on the panel “What IP Issues Really Matter? Perspectives from All Sides of Diligence” on March 21 st at 12:45 p.m.

The MedInvest Conference is a leading conference series in biotech and medtech. The main objective of the conference is to help early and mid-stage medtech companies and investors to partner with one another.

About Lazurite

Lazurite designs medtech devices, and its ArthroFree® System is the first wireless surgical camera with FDA clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. It is drop-in compatible with current OR technologies and allows untethered movement by surgeons. Lazurite’s IP portfolio also includes the high-efficiency, laser-driven Meridiem® light technology, wireless communication technology, and products in development. Lazurite is located in Cleveland, OH (est.2015), and has raised more than $25M from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 70 physician champions. The ten-year vision: better outcomes for one million patients—and thousands of clinicians, too. For more information, see https://lazurite.co.

