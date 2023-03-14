Madeium and Intertrust Revolutionize Footwear and Fashion with New Web3 Creator Platform

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Madeium.com, a cutting-edge design platform for both physical and digital products, and Intertrust, the leading provider of Web3 technology to protect and manage creative work, today announced a partnership that modernizes the Footwear and Fashion industries with a Web3-powered platform which connects real, physical products with virtual assets.

At present, the $130B sneaker industry is eclipsed by a $450B counterfeit fashion market. Until now, the ability to authenticate products and verify ownership in the physical world has been nearly impossible—a problem that will dramatically increase with digital goods in the Metaverse. Madeium turns the tables on rampant fraud by connecting their 3D printed sneakers with blockchain ownership. The marketplace, backed by Intertrust’s secure, anti-counterfeiting technology, allows creators to retain on-chain royalties in emerging fashion resale markets.

“Creators and communities can now seamlessly connect around great design solutions while bringing ideas directly to end users,” said Jesse Rademacher. “With Intertrust, Madeium’s creator economy gains decades of proven results at tracking intellectual property and providing secure, trusted transactions. This empowers creators and athletes to build personal brands, directly monetize their creations, and access on-going revenue streams without depending on intermediaries. Intertrust’s NFC-based digital twin technology allows for the protection and monetization of both digital and physical designs.”

Madeium lowers the barrier to entry for independent businesses through collaborations with top athletes, fashion designers, artists, and creators. By combining Web3 and conventional commerce models, Madeium’s marketplace enables creators to publish designs on-chain, receive direct payments, and access resources to build personal brands. With these new tools come new opportunities, such as just-in-time 3D printed shoes that unlock small batch footwear production that can be authenticated with a smart phone swipe.

“The power of Web3 and the Metaverse is that it allows for full P2P commerce where makers and consumers can connect directly,” said Talal Shamoon, CEO of Intertrust. “Madeium is a revolutionary leap forward, giving designers a place in the Metaverse by elegantly and securely connecting the virtual and physical worlds with actual sneakers on the ground.”

About Madeium

Co-founded in 2020 by brothers Jesse and Sean Rademacher, Madeium has built an innovation network to scale the creator economy by uniting with independent businesses for collective gain. Jesse Rademacher, Madeium’s CEO and co-founder, is an award-winning footwear and product designer who has built influencer brands and designed signature products for James Harden, Damien Lillard, Pharrell, and Adidas Yeezy. Jesse has been innovating in 3D-printed footwear for nearly a decade. Sean Rademacher, Chief Design Officer and co-founder, is a leading authority on crafting brand identities, visuals, UI/UX, 3D animation and product design. His award-winning designs have influenced the landscape of Las Vegas, NV, and built global fashion brands.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations—from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

