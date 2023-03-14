Cleo Enhances Procurement Automation Solution to Accelerate Supply Chain Digitalization

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the world’s Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced it has significantly enhanced its Procure-to-Pay business process automation solution by expanding integration capabilities for manufacturers whose ecosystem suppliers lack EDI capability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005224/en/

Cleo’s new Procure-to-Pay automation solution (CIC PAVE) brings SMB manufacturers greater control over their ecosystem of suppliers through an easy-to-use web portal that automatically enables EDI transactions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new solution, called CIC PAVE (for P rocurement A utomation and V endor E nablement), is a strategic add-on to the company’s extensively deployed B2B integration platform which is already in use at more than 4,100 companies worldwide. In a nutshell, the new capability standardizes and centralizes supplier interactions via an online portal, helping manufacturers extend their supply chain digitalization efforts to suppliers and vendors who are not EDI-capable nor API-ready, particularly small to medium-sized businesses.

According to Wakefield Research, some 84 percent (84%) of SMBs rely on manual processes, which means they generally lack the ability to support EDI/API integrations – a basic requirement for pretty much any company expecting to transact business in today’s digital world. This widespread deficiency causes fragmented supply chains, error-prone and inconsistent communication between companies and their suppliers, and increases potential points of failure due to manual interactions. Beyond that, it costs manufacturers and their ecosystem partners revenue losses and decreased profitability.

“Any manufacturer still relying on manual processes like phone, fax or email to manage orders, acknowledgements, shipments or invoicing with its suppliers is putting its business at risk,” Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said. “CIC PAVE immediately opens these antiquated supply chains to the digital world by automatically enabling EDI with virtually any ecosystem partner, creating the exact kind of seamless, digital integrations manufacturers need to remain competitive in today’s era of rapid digital transformation.”

Given the need for increased supply chain visibility and control, not to mention improved operational efficiencies by eliminating manual tasks, Cleo has brought full procurement automation and vendor enablement to Cleo Integration Cloud by:

Eliminating manual interactions with a manufacturer’s ecosystem of suppliers.

Producing standardized EDI transactions that enable automated integration into ERPs.

Empowering suppliers to get “EDI-capable” without actually needing EDI expertise or investments.

Why is this significant?

The solution automates the procure-to-pay business process and introduces massive efficiency gains for manufacturing companies. By accelerating digitalization of their supply chain integration processes, CIC PAVE eliminates manual document exchange and optimizes order management by digitally enabling an organization’s supplier ecosystem. Eliminating these manual tasks results in improved staff efficiency and reduced costs of procurement.

“Cleo is leading the way when it comes to B2B integration innovation,” Rajasekharan emphasized. “With CIC PAVE we are advancing the modernization efforts of manufacturers by facilitating frictionless interactions with their non-EDI suppliers and vendors. Prioritizing automation is now more important than ever, and Cleo is making it easier than it’s ever been before.”

To learn more, visit Cleo’s Procure-to-Pay landing page or download the CIC PAVE Data Sheet. To learn more about Cleo Integration Cloud platform, and Cleo itself, visit our website, www.cleo.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005224/en/

CONTACT: Kathleen See

10Fold Communications on behalf of Cleo

cleo@10fold.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT PAYMENTS TECHNOLOGY DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Cleo

PUB: 03/14/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 09:04 AM