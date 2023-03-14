Mentimeter Announces Expansion of New North American Headquarters in Toronto as Company Scales for Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Mentimeter, the leading audience engagement platform, today announced the expansion of its North American headquarters based in Toronto, Canada, with the appointment of Tobias Porseurd to the role of North American General Manager. The news comes on the heels of the company’s successful Series C funding round in 2022, which aimed to support its growing organizational adoption in North America. Mentimeter reported a 281% year-over-year increase in customers and an 85% increase in revenues from the North American region in 2022. Currently, 30% of Mentimeter’s global customers are based in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our substantial growth in North America signifies the staying power of Mentimeter as a post-pandemic workplace engagement tool that brings organizational value by powering better employee performance, productivity and informed decision-making,” said Johnny Warström, co-founder and CEO of Mentimeter. “We are thrilled that Tobias is leading our expansion efforts from Toronto as he brings proven success in scaling businesses that will allow our workforce to keep up with surging demand for our solution.”

To keep pace with rising demand, Mentimeter’s expansion is aimed at increasing headcount by 50%, led by Porseurd, who began his career at Mentimeter in May 2021 as the director of talent acquisition in Stockholm, Sweden. During that time, Porseurd was responsible for the strategic direction and management of the SaaS scale-up and ensuring Mentimeter continues to be a great place to work by helping attract employees to an inclusive, fun and collaborative environment. Through this role, Porseurd helped recruit over 100 employees in less than 12 months. Prior to joining Mentimeter, he was the co-founder and board member of Talent Eye, a talent recruitment company that provides solutions and interventions to employees. He has recently relocated to Toronto, Canada with his family.

“Mentimeter values creating meaningful connections with its customers, which begins with proximity,” said Porseurd. “As the North America General Manager, I intend to take a holistic approach to building and deepening North American customer relationships and empowering our client-base to create a positive, supportive and productive workforce. I’m also excited to expand our office by bringing in top talent in the area to provide our innovative offering across enterprises of all sizes as well as universities.”

Mentimeter, a leading audience engagement platform, makes it easier to gather input and beautifully visualize it in real-time - transforming a passive audience into active contributors. Mentimeter is fundamentally changing the culture of presentations, lectures, and workshops in business and education from talking to listening. Whether on-site, remote, or hybrid, Mentimeter creates a unique, transparent, and engaging experience for everyone. Since launching in 2012, users have gathered opinions, questions, and thoughts through more than 35 million presentations utilizing the Mentimeter platform.

