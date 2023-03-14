Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

15 YEARS AGO TODAY: Looking Back at the Downtown Atlanta Tornado in 2008

By Christina Edwards,

7 days ago

Growing up in Atlanta, I personally experienced a number of notable weather events, including the Blizzard of ‘93 and the Atlanta Tornado of 2008.

The tornado struck the Georgia World Congress Center and the Georgia Dome during the SEC Basketball Tournament, with the University of Alabama squaring off against Mississippi State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQU7x_0lIK0eJ100

Countless stories have come out from that fateful night, and I encourage you to share yours with me on Facebook , Twitter , etc.

Until then, please allow me to share my personal experience:

In March 2008, I was working at both Starbucks and Bath and Body Works in Atlantic Station. It was close by, and gas prices were high that year, so I often walked to work.

It was a warm evening on March 14 when I was walking back to my house in Home Park. I happened to notice a thunderstorm off in the distance producing an insane amount of lightning bolts -- dozens per second -- and it was off to the northwest.

I didn’t know how far the storm was, but being able to see so many distinct lightning bolts let me know that it was fairly close, and highly electric -- and there is a strong correlation between lightning count jumps and tornadic storms.

So I ran back home (only a quarter of a mile, but I *ran* because for the first time in my life, I was afraid of a thunderstorm).

I arrived home just in time to boot up my laptop with Gibson Ridge GR2 analyst on it. The storm had a severe thunderstorm warning tagged to it at I-75 and I-285, but it started to produce a hook as it moved southeast... towards my house...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO8ec_0lIK0eJ100

I went outside because.... Well... I’m Jo Harding from Twister and I WANT TO SEE IT!! But that was obviously the foolish thing to do...

The mesocyclone went right over my house: I tried to close the door, but the pressure gradient made it difficult to close.

A few minutes later, storm damage reports came surging out of Downtown Atlanta.

Wild to think that the tornado touched down a mere 2 miles from my house!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xK3x0_0lIK0eJ100

Share Your Story With Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
TIMELINE: We now know exactly what happened to missing Georgia businessman Nathan Millard
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
3 Georgia universities ranked among top 50 in nation
Athens, GA23 hours ago
Bulldogs’ return to Coolray to face Panthers
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Waiting to plant until after Easter? Tax Day may be a better rule of thumb!
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Driver in College Park city vehicle leaves deadly crash, gets into another on I-20
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Crews investigate early morning fire in SW Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘This is a life dream:’ Atlanta Hawks, non-profit sets up free ‘prom dress boutique’ for students
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Special election underway for new Clayton County sheriff, Mableton and Jonesboro city leaders
Jonesboro, GA3 hours ago
Javon Bullard looks to build off strong finish to 2022 season: ‘I have big goals and big plans’
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘It’s jam packed, it’s a headache’; drivers react to Ga. Highway 400 flex lanes closure
Alpharetta, GA2 days ago
APD lieutenant faces DUI charges, flees hospital after agreeing to a blood test
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Local gym creates boxing initiative ‘Guns Down-Square Up’ to help fight youth gun violence
Decatur, GA22 hours ago
Man charged with ‘improperly disposing’ of Walton County father’s body in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Doorbell camera catches suspects breaking into, stealing neighbor’s vehicle
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Henry County gang member sentenced after he was found trying to flush marijuana down hotel toilet
Mcdonough, GA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for largest heroin bust ever in Cherokee County
Woodstock, GA3 days ago
4 teens arrested after string of Douglasville car break-ins, leading officers on chase, police say
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
Hall County woman found guilty of killing fiancé, living with body for 2 months
Gainesville, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy