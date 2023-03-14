Open in App
Louder

Andy Jackson announces first new studio album for seven years

By Jerry Ewing,

7 days ago

Grammy Award-winning producer, musician and engineer Andy Jackson , known for his work with Pink Floyd, has announced that he will release his new studio album, Twelve Half Steps , through Esoteric Recordings on May 26.

The all-instrumental Twelve Half Steps is Jackson's third studio release, and his first for seven years, following on from 2014's Signal To Noise and 2016's 73 Days At Sea .

“Twelve half steps; Twelve modal scales; Twelve blank sheets of paper with rigid frames," Jackson explains. "Twelve exercises in style. Twelve rocks turned over, twelve objects underneath, each one half expected, half revealed. The limitations were opportunities. Start walking in a prescribed direction, get to the corner, see what’s round that. The rigidity of the start creating a freedom of movement once in the landscape, knowing that there are no wrong answers. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.

"Each piece was started and finished before the next was considered. Each piece stands on its own, but they are linked as the same steps were traced on again and again. The same shapes but painted with different colours each time."

Twelve Half Steps features a Blu-ray disc featuring stunning 96 kHz/24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos Mixes.

Andy Jackson: Twelve Half Steps
1. C-scape
2. Circumnavigation East-West
3. Derién Gap (1001 demons)
4. Easy Street
5. Egregore
6. Fabula And Syuzhet
7. Fairmead
8. Gas Giant
9. A Never Ending Now
10. Attenuation Deficit
11. Before-fore Times
12. Between Scylla and Charybdis

