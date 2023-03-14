Open in App
Sun City, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sun City Independent

NextGen members meet for mini golf

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4SjY_0lIJzhSX00

Some of the 550 members of the NextGen Club of Sun City met at the Lakeview mini golf course for their annual tournament.

The winners for the women division were Gretchen Sinkula, first place, Kathy MunsterTeiger, second, and Marcia Slaughter, third. For the men, first place winner was Tim Bloudek, followed by Steve Slaughter, second, and tying for third were Jack Lauer, Randy Blum and Joe Sinkula.

After finishing a social game of miniature golf everyone moved to the Oakmont social hall for a potluck brunch and fellowship. The NextGen Club of Sun City is open to all RCSC cardholders in good standing.

Visit NextGenSC.org or email NewMembers@NextGenSC.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gilbert Regional Park Closed for Boots in the Park
Gilbert, AZ7 days ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ8 days ago
Popular Local Restaurant Opens New Location
Scottsdale, AZ7 days ago
RAW: Security cam from Phoenix hotel show encounter between Michael Irvin, his accuser
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
More evacuations ordered due to Arizona river flooding: Live radar, updates
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ11 days ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
The Phoenix Lights: A Mystery in the Sky That Still Baffles Experts
Phoenix, AZ9 days ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ8 days ago
Salt River flooding shuts down roads in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
Multiple Valley roads closed due to river flooding caused by water releases
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
Shooting reported at Mesa Wendy's restaurant
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ9 days ago
Bomb squad called to north Phoenix to investigate possible explosive device
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
It's raining again in Phoenix. Here's what a wet spring could mean for Arizona's water supply
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Mother shot to death in Chandler, police say
Chandler, AZ5 days ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ10 days ago
Missing Arizona inmate captured in Phoenix hotel
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ9 days ago
Suspect on the loose after Wendy’s employee shot in Mesa
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ15 days ago
Parents plead for help nearly 3 years after their son was found dead in West Valley canal
Goodyear, AZ11 days ago
2 men arrested for murder near Casa Grande shooting range
Casa Grande, AZ8 days ago
Driver at large after two-vehicle crash into apartment building near Westgate
Glendale, AZ9 days ago
Man found dead in his car at Phoenix intersection
Phoenix, AZ14 days ago
Peoria Police investigating deadly crash as homicide
Peoria, AZ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy