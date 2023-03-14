NextGen members meet for mini golf

Some of the 550 members of the NextGen Club of Sun City met at the Lakeview mini golf course for their annual tournament.

The winners for the women division were Gretchen Sinkula, first place, Kathy MunsterTeiger, second, and Marcia Slaughter, third. For the men, first place winner was Tim Bloudek, followed by Steve Slaughter, second, and tying for third were Jack Lauer, Randy Blum and Joe Sinkula.

After finishing a social game of miniature golf everyone moved to the Oakmont social hall for a potluck brunch and fellowship. The NextGen Club of Sun City is open to all RCSC cardholders in good standing.

Visit NextGenSC.org or email NewMembers@NextGenSC.org.