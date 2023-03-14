Kansas City police ask for public’s help in 2022 homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public for help with a 2022 homicide investigation.

According to police, 63-year-old Samuel Zamudio Beltran was killed on Feb. 10, 2022 at the Willowind Apartments.

Around 9:15 p.m. police were called to the Willowind Apartments in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue for a reported disturbance. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man, later identified as Beltran, inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced Beltran dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information on what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.

Beltran’s family has released additional photos of him, hoping people with more information will come forward.







Homicide detectives ask anyone with more information to call TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

