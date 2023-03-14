Mini golfers name new officers

The Sun City Mini Golf Club elected new officers for the 2023 season. They are, from left, Secretary Joan Souza, President Tammy Ohm, Vice President Nancy Huckababee and Treasurer Tom Kettles. The club plays at all three RCSC mini-golf courses, and all equipment is provided free for members during game play. Monthly meetings are conducted at Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd., on the Tuesday before the second Wednesday of the month. Games are played on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, with many social activities through the year. Contact Tammy Ohm at 815-791-6391 or Wayne Braband at 602-999-7011 for more information.