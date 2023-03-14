Rhythm Ramblers Big Band wraps record-setting season

The Rhythm Ramblers’ final First Tuesday Concert & Dance of the season is April 4 the Sundial Auditorium, 14801 N. 103rd Ave. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the music is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Rhythm Ramblers Club members get in free, Recreation Centers of Sun City cardholders pay $5, and escorted guests pay $7.

Beverages and snacks may be brought in; cups and ice are provided. Tables may be reserved by emailing Lynn Altherr, laltherr@aol.com.

On the brink of dissolution last September, the Rhythm Ramblers Club made a remarkable comeback and closes out this season with a record-setting 89 members and monthly dances that routinely draw more than 100 participants. The club’s new season begins Sept. 1 and membership is open to all RCSC cardholders. Members who would like to perform in the band are subject to availability of a position and approval by the music director. The First Tuesday Concert & Dance series resumes Oct. 3.

Contact Rick Lamb, ricklambphd@gmail.com, for more information.