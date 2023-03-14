SPAM club creations on display at library

The Scrapbooking, Papercraft and More Club has a display case in the R.H. Johnson Library lobby.

The exhibit features greeting cards hand crafted by club members in varying styles and techniques to include stamped and colored images, paper quilled patterns, die cut images, 3D paper sculptures and more. Examples of both traditional and digital scrapbook pages are also on display.

SPAM members Lavonda Beukers, Lu-Ann Grillo, Tracey Koehler, Denise Maleszewski, Karen Manthey and Lynne Marion coordinated and set up the display.

SPAM meets in Beardsley’s Agave Room on Wednesdays (4-9 p.m./winter), Thursdays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Fridays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Call club president Lynne Marion at 440-666-6386 for more information.