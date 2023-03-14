Open in App
May need paid subscription
Sun City West Independent

SPAM club creations on display at library

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZm5h_0lIJx4F900

The Scrapbooking, Papercraft and More Club has a display case in the R.H. Johnson Library lobby.

The exhibit features greeting cards hand crafted by club members in varying styles and techniques to include stamped and colored images, paper quilled patterns, die cut images, 3D paper sculptures and more. Examples of both traditional and digital scrapbook pages are also on display.

SPAM members Lavonda Beukers, Lu-Ann Grillo, Tracey Koehler, Denise Maleszewski, Karen Manthey and Lynne Marion coordinated and set up the display.

SPAM meets in Beardsley’s Agave Room on Wednesdays (4-9 p.m./winter), Thursdays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Fridays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Call club president Lynne Marion at 440-666-6386 for more information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO15 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy