Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Legislation to drive 'doorless' in Pennsylvania passes senate vote

By NCPA Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqjDc_0lIJwIlX00

Pennsylvania is one step closer to allowing doorless driving for vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos on its roads.

Senate Bill 298 , introduced by Senator Devlin Robinson, was passed unanimously by the State Senate on Tuesday, bringing the Keystone State closer to aligning with the rest of the country on doorless driving freedoms.

Currently, it is illegal to drive without doors on Pennsylvania roads, except for off-roading. Pennsylvania is the only state in the country where this is still prohibited. Senator Robinson's bill seeks to change that by allowing Jeep and Bronco owners to remove their factory removable doors when driving on Pennsylvania roads.

While cars will still be required to have standard safety equipment such as side view mirrors and seatbelt protections, even when driving doorless, this bill is a step forward for Jeep and Bronco enthusiasts who wish to experience the open-air driving experience without fear of legal repercussions.

The legislation was crafted after a constituent in the Jeep community brought the issue to Senator Robinson's attention, asking for the same freedoms that other states provide.

Senate Bill 298 will now be presented to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for a vote. If passed, it would bring Pennsylvania in line with the rest of the country.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Three Pennsylvania postal workers indicted for mail theft
Mckees Rocks, PA22 hours ago
Letter to the Editor: United in Recovery Naloxone
Bloomsburg, PA4 days ago
Area nurse practitioner pleads guilty to $450K prescription fraud
Ulster Township, PA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania has named this area the “Safest Place” to live in PA
Collegeville, PA7 days ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA4 days ago
McClure man allegedly violated PFA
Mcclure, PA1 day ago
California Trio Who Trafficked $1 Million Of Fentanyl In PA Headed To Prison
Riverside, CA6 days ago
Police raid vape shops in Hempfield, Murrysville
Murrysville, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy