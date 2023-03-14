Legislation to drive 'doorless' in Pennsylvania passes senate vote

Pennsylvania is one step closer to allowing doorless driving for vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos on its roads.

Senate Bill 298 , introduced by Senator Devlin Robinson, was passed unanimously by the State Senate on Tuesday, bringing the Keystone State closer to aligning with the rest of the country on doorless driving freedoms.

Currently, it is illegal to drive without doors on Pennsylvania roads, except for off-roading. Pennsylvania is the only state in the country where this is still prohibited. Senator Robinson's bill seeks to change that by allowing Jeep and Bronco owners to remove their factory removable doors when driving on Pennsylvania roads.

While cars will still be required to have standard safety equipment such as side view mirrors and seatbelt protections, even when driving doorless, this bill is a step forward for Jeep and Bronco enthusiasts who wish to experience the open-air driving experience without fear of legal repercussions.

The legislation was crafted after a constituent in the Jeep community brought the issue to Senator Robinson's attention, asking for the same freedoms that other states provide.

Senate Bill 298 will now be presented to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for a vote. If passed, it would bring Pennsylvania in line with the rest of the country.