Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Nike film ‘Air’ set to close SXSW

By Ricky Garcia,

7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival is about to take a big jump.

Amazon will premiere “Air,” a film about Nike’s Air Jordan shoe collaboration with Michael Jordan, the Film & TV Festival confirmed Tuesday.

“We are so excited to close out the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival with AIR ,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV at SXSW. “Ben Affleck has crafted an exceptional film filled with outstanding performances that capture the emotional ride behind the creation of this legendary brand. We know it will be a true, one-of-a-kind experience.”

“‘Air’ reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand,” the movie description from Amazon reveals.

The cast includes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

“I could not be more thrilled to surprise the SXSW audience with our very first screening of AIR ,” said director, producer and star Ben Affleck. “The energy in Austin is in a class of its own, and we know the crowd will respond to the film’s inspiring story and brilliant performances. We could not imagine a better spot for the launch of the movie.”

Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

This would be the second film starring Affleck to premiere at SXSW. Austin director Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” debuted during the first weekend of the Film & TV Festival. “A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of reality-bending crimes,” the SXSW website said.

The film was shot in Austin. In 2021 , Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived in the capital city during filming.

“Air” is set to be released in theaters on April 5. That would make it the first Amazon Studios film to be released in theaters and not exclusively on Prime Video.

