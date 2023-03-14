Gaming lounge opens in Boys and Girls Club of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Boys and Girls Club of Austin celebrated the opening of a new place for kids to have fun and access something they may not always be able to.

The club held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its new HP Gaming Lounge and launched a new e-sports program.

New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

According to a press release, the HP Gaming Lounge is fully outfitted with top-of-the-line HP Gaming Computers and peripherals and serves as the hub for BGCAA’s brand-new e-sports program.

It offers a safe, accessible and inclusive ways to engage Club youth, including opportunities for team building, sportsmanship, leadership, and reinforcing good character, the release said.

The project will be replicated to provide a similar type of experience in other areas across the country, including at the Boys and Girls Club of Uvalde.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.