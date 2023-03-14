Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

Gaming lounge opens in Boys and Girls Club of Austin

By Abigail Jones,

7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Boys and Girls Club of Austin celebrated the opening of a new place for kids to have fun and access something they may not always be able to.

The club held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its new HP Gaming Lounge and launched a new e-sports program.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0pwa_0lIJtpLX00
    New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBLzk_0lIJtpLX00
    New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9zai_0lIJtpLX00
    New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8xh3_0lIJtpLX00
    New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nK66_0lIJtpLX00
    New HP Gaming Lounge opens at the Boys and Girls Club of Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

According to a press release, the HP Gaming Lounge is fully outfitted with top-of-the-line HP Gaming Computers and peripherals and serves as the hub for BGCAA’s brand-new e-sports program.

It offers a safe, accessible and inclusive ways to engage Club youth, including opportunities for team building, sportsmanship, leadership, and reinforcing good character, the release said.

The project will be replicated to provide a similar type of experience in other areas across the country, including at the Boys and Girls Club of Uvalde.

