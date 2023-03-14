Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Police: 5 people robbed in 10 minutes near University of Chicago campus

By Andy Koval,

7 days ago

CHICAGO — Five people were robbed in a span of ten minutes Monday night near the University of Chicago.

According to University of Chicago police, the first armed robbery happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kimbark. Three suspects robbed one person on a sidewalk and fled in a white Kia.

At around 7:35 p.m., two more people were robbed by the same group in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. Then five minutes later, two more were robbed in the 1200 block of East 57th Street.

Man accused of battering 50-year-old CTA driver on South Side

The three suspects were later arrested at 38th and Cottage Grove and a handgun was recovered, police said.

