Athens, GA
WFLA

Student on life support after suffering brain hemorrhage vacationing in Mexico

By D.V. Wise,

7 days ago

MEXICO/ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A GoFundMe account has been started for University of Georgia student, Liza Burke.

According to the site , Liza was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when she complained of have a headache and returned to her room to lie down.

A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn’t wake her.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which cause her brain to hemorrhage.

Liza is currently on life support in Mexico.

Her family agrees she should return to the U.S. as soon as possible to receive the best care possible.

All donations will help fund her life-flight transport from Mexico to Jacksonville, Florida.

