Marvel hunts Reddit user who leaked ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ dialogue

By Brooke Steinberg,

7 days ago

Just one month before “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” was released in theaters, someone leaked a script of the movie, giving some fans a sneak peek into how the movie would go.

And now, Marvel wants to get to the bottom of the mystery leak.

A 63-page transcript of dialogue from the “Ant-Man” film was posted on Reddit in January, and Marvel is trying to uncover the identity of the person — or people — responsible.

The dialogue leaked was edited and/or displayed in a Portuguese web interface, and there’s evidence that shows it’s likely the leaked text was “intended for use in subtitles,” according to piracy news site TorrentFreak .

In an introduction to the leaked dialogue, an unknown person wrote that the text is attributed to screenwriter Jeff Loveness and was described as “translated dialogue.”

Someone allegedly shared the same information and dialogue to a Google Doc.

A request was filed Friday in California federal district court on behalf of Marvel asking to issue a subpoena that would force Reddit to expose whoever was responsible for posting the movie dialogue to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit “on or about” Jan. 20, 2023.

The subpoena request was filed in accordance with the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

Marvel requested “all Identifying Information for the user ‘u/MSSmods’” in addition to “any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content” that was at any point available on the subreddit between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15.

Someone allegedly shared the same information and dialogue to a Google Doc, leading Marvel to file a DMCA subpoena request for Google as well.

The Reddit thread mentioned in the court docs seems to have been deleted as of Tuesday morning, but TorrentFreak reported yesterday that it was still online with just spoilers and no dialogue text.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was released in theaters on Feb. 17.

