Clash with New Trier set stage for Lakeside Lutheran run to State Boys Basketball Tournament

Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team walked off the floor on Feb. 4 after a four-point loss to New Trier disappointed in the outcome.

What the Warriors gained on that night proved much more valuable than a single regular-season win or loss. And it helped fuel and show them just what they are truly capable of.

Lakeside heads into the State Boys Basketball Tournament as winners of 10 consecutive after a 63-59 loss to New Trier in the Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle.

The Warriors (25-3), seeded third, face second-seeded Brillion (27-1) in a Division 3 state semifinal at the Kohl Center on Thursday at approximately 3:15 p.m. Top-seeded West Salem (27-1) takes on fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) in the first semifinal slated for 1:35 p.m.

Lakeside, making its second state appearance in school history (2011), may well have beaten Illinois 4A power New Trier, a 33-5 team with an enrollment over 4,000 which finished third at its state tournament this past weekend, were it not for a late charge call that wiped away a thunderous dunk by senior guard Levi Birkholz.

That game showed this group of Warriors they have the mettle to battle with any and every remaining foe on their schedule.

“Before every game, we always go back to the New Trier game,” Birkholz said. “We know we can play with anyone. New Trier was such a good team. We really think we should have won that game. It put so much confidence in us that we can compete with anyone.”

“The New Trier game showed us we can compete with a lot of people at a high level,” junior guard Alex Reinke added. “Going into that game, we didn’t know what to expect. We played free and easy just like coach Todd Jahns says and it almost went in our favor.”

Despite the loss, the team’s second in as many nights after a defeat at Columbus, Lakeside took a new sense of confidence with them for the stretch run.

“The New Trier game showed us when we play as a team — when we play well and play confident — there’s no one that can stop us,” senior forward Trey Lauber said. “That gave us a big confidence boost, which got us to where we are right now.”

“The New Trier game really motivated us to take the next step and raise the ceiling,” senior guard Will Miller added.

Lakeside closed the regular season with six consecutive victories before throttling Mayville and downing Lake Mills to win a regional title.

The Warriors faced a seven-point second-half deficit before ousting Columbus 49-46 in overtime in the sectional semifinals. Birkholz then poured in a season-high 41 points as Lakeside held off Edgewood, 68-65, in an action-packed sectional final.

“Every night Levi comes out strong and puts his best effort forward,” Reinke said. “Although in the first half it sometimes does not click, we know he’ll come through in the end. Trusting him and working together really puts it together well for us.”

As good as Birkholz is — and he is one of six finalists for the Wisconsin Mr. Basketball award — the Warriors have a diversified and deep offensive attack.

“We have shooters in myself, Kooper Mlsna and Ethan Schuetz,” Lauber said. “Pretty much anyone who gets in rhythm can shoot it. We also have big men like Anders Liermann, Josh Powers and Levi and Ethan too who can score under the basket.

“We can score on all three levels and shoot it pretty good from the free throw line too. That makes us dangerous and hard to stop.”

The Warriors take pride in and are good at stopping others, too. Having a roster full of athletic, lengthy and versatile players helps the team’s defense.

“Alex, and nobody who does not know our team would pick him to be, is an MVP on this team for how he defends,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We can stop anyone, in part because of all our different pieces.”

Jahns is equally proud of the team’s we-before-me mindset.

“It’s the selflessness and playing for someone else and for the team,” Jahns said of what the Warriors are doing better now than at the start of the season.

“These guys play selfless and each of these guys does something unique and brings something to our team. Each one knows their role and what they do and how to execute it. They trust their teammates to do their jobs. They don’t worry about who scores, whose name is in the paper and who gets credit for certain things.

“We talk about not being identified by the score on the board but being identified by how hard you play and how well you play together. When you do that, the outcome will take care of itself. You can point to certain skills, but it is that intangible chemistry no one can put in a bottle. Winning teams have that. And we have that.”

This group of Warriors, an upperclassmen-laden bunch with seven seniors, is tight-knit off the floor as well.

“The bond we share is not just basketball,” Lauber said. “We’ve been playing basketball since fifth grade together and have been through a lot of games and a lot of tournaments. The thing that also brings us together is our faith.

“Our school is based around Jesus and the Word of God. That’s another thing that molds us tight and allows us to have a really strong bond.”

Starting senior guard Will Miller missed the team’s sectional semifinal with an ankle ailment and wasn’t 100 percent for the sectional final. Miller’s grateful his teammates had his back and vows to be back at full strength for state.

“It’s been hard,” Miller said of an injury that caused him to miss a half-dozen games late this season. “It was certainly disappointing to be sitting on the bench for a big game like that. I prepared all season for it and then I was sitting on the bench. I’m proud of my boys for getting it done.”

Jahns, who has a 72-29 record in four seasons at Lakeside, has a trip to state under his belt while at Kettle Moraine Lutheran in 2018.

“The aura and moment of state can get kids, so we’ll talk about that a little,” Jahns said. “Our body of work is a big part of who we are and not playing anyone who’s easy builds our confidence and trust. I love that we are not phased by anyone we play.”

The other three teams in the D3 field competed at state last season. West Salem beat Brillion in the semifinals before losing to Lake Country Lutheran in the championship game. Milwaukee Academy Science, as a D4 school, reached the title game before falling to Roncalli.

Brillion averages 73.1 points per game and qualified by holding off Xavier, 77-73, in the sectional final. The Lions, whose lone loss was to Mosinee 54-53 on Feb. 20, are led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Jeremy Lorenz, a Wofford recruit who is also up for the Mr. Basketball award. He averages 21 points, 11 rebounds per game.

“Jeremy has a little bit of a Giannis feel when you watch him,” Brillion boys basketball coach Chad Shimek said. “He can shoot, block shots and cover ground on Euro steps. Our second-leading scorer Grady Geiger is 6-6, can step out and play inside. As a team, we shot 10 of 16 from 3 vs. Xavier.”

Jahns was impressed with Brillion’s film.

“Brillion is a team in many ways similar to us,” Jahns said. “They play good, hard defense, know what they want to do, have size and utilize it well, space the floor and get good shots and are tough to get good shots against. I know it will be a challenge for us to score and that we’ll have to work on the defensive end to stop them.”

Birkholz, who averages 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists to lead the team in all three categories, has a school-record 1,814 career points. Jahns, a coach of three decades, knows players of this nature don’t come around every day.

“Levi is a one of a kind type player,” Jahns said. “Every coach says you get one who is very special. He’s had a stellar high school career. The thing for Levi that’s been different this season is he’s involved his team and made his team better.

“We talked coach to player about winning with teammates. Levi has taken that to heart and in many ways made our team much better by involving them throughout the year.”

Lakeside’s mentality for state is to simply leave it all out on the floor.

“We think we have a shot at state and we plan to go give it all we’ve got,” Birkholz said. “If we lose, we lose. But we are not going to go down without a fight. We are so blessed by God and so thankful for this opportunity.”

This bunch has matched the school record for wins in a season (25) set by the 2011 group, which ran into an Aquinas team featuring Bronson Koenig in the state semifinals and fell 85-52.

Lakeside is elated to be on this stage and ready show the rest of the state what they are all about.

“I love my guys and it’s unbelievable to reach state with them,” Miller said. “We’ve been dreaming of this for a while, so it’s great to finally be here.”