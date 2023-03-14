This Easy Easter Decor Hack Using a Paper Towel Roll Can Work Any Time of the Year

If you're looking for an easy way to make your floral arrangements look more professional and elegant, this is it. You'll never have to worry about snagging stems or having them fall over again. This trick works especially well with dried flowers, silk arrangements, and fake bouquets!

It's not easy to make your flower arrangements look professional and elegant. You often have to prop up stems, make sure they don't fall over, and keep things balanced--and that's just the beginning. But thanks to this simple trick, you can achieve a beautiful display in minutes!

You only need an empty paper towel roll (or any tube). The key here is that it has to be hollow inside so that flowers can fit inside without being crushed or damaged by the cardboard.

Commenters were full of appreciation for this spring decor hack.

"Cute. I’m going to do this. Thanks for the idea," @ itsmegeeb said gratefully.

"Super," @ Gonia63 complimented.

"Awesome, I'm gonna use this idea," @ Nothing2SeeHere shared.

Instead of fussing over fancy arrangements at a store or buying floral foam, repurpose some cardboard tubes for an invisible prop to keep your faux flowers standing tall. It works great for displaying dried or faux floral arrangements year-round.

And that's it! It's a simple tip that can make your floral arrangements look even better. The best part about this hack is that it doesn't require much work or money. All you need are some leftover paper towel tubes and some flowers from the store - no foam needed!

