Woman Makes Her Own Kirkland’s-inspired Easter Tray

By Brittany Vincent,

7 days ago

If you love to create and build things, it can be fun to look to existing items for a bit of inspiration. That's what DIYer @whiskeyandwhit did with a fun Easter tray inspired by Costco's Kirklands brand. Not only did she save money by opting to make her own version, but it looked just as cute!

The adorable plaque required a few simple supplies. First, she made a stencil with a Cricut, then went about cutting it out. She used Expressions Vinyl Transfer Tape to ensure it was nice and stuck on to the wood.

When the stencil was added, she then opted to use some Mod Podge to seal everything down, and then she started to paint. Filling in the stencil is the easy part, because it doesn't matter if you mess up -- it still looks good when you remove the stencil!

When finished, you'll need to remove the stencil with the woodgrain -- not against it, @whiskeyandwhit cautions, or you'll rip up your wood.

She then drilled holes to apply some black matte pieces of hardware on either side of the plaque. The finished product looked exactly like the Kirklands original.

Though the plaque was an Easter decoration, you could feasibly do this with just about any design, especially if you have a Cricut to use for your stencil. If not, you could create your own by cutting out letters on cardboard or another material.

There's always a way to make what you want instead of buying, so be creative!

