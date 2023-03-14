Open in App
Realtor Warns People What Peel and Stick Tile to Not Buy from Home Depot and What to Get Instead

By Amanda Hoyer,

7 days ago

Peel and stick tile is a great way to update your home. It's cheap, easy to install, and comes in a variety of colors and styles. But peel and stick tile is not for everyone .

For example, if you're planning to sell your home soon or don't have time for DIY projects, you might want to consider other options like backsplash panels—which are much more expensive than peel-and-stick tiles but also look better.

So many options exist for backsplash. There is no reason to use a sticker that is supposed to look like tile. It does not last and it starts peeling overtime. I love the plastic squares that look like metal. They’re super durable and easy to wash. They can be found @homedepot #Inverted #backslash #kitchenonabudget #wyomingrealestate #alishacollins #homedepot

Instead, she recommends buying backsplash panels, which supposedly adhere better. The problem: cost. Most people buy peel-and-stick tile for low cost or tight budgets.

Backsplash panels are not cheap. They're more expensive than the tiles that come in a box at Home Depot and Lowe's, but they're also much easier to install and look great!

You can get backsplashes made from ceramic or glass, so you can choose whatever color you want (or even mix them up). Plus, you won't have to worry about them coming loose over time like those other cheap peel-and-stick options might do -- if installed

Folks had some strong opinions about this realtor's suggestion.

"Not everyone can afford/ install the other ones. Nothing wrong with those," @ Coffeegrl007 noted. Totally agree.

"Mine hasn't peeled and they been up seven years. They must not have prepped the area well," @ DognKidmom74 shared.

"Peel and stick worked on my home for over eight years," @ Runuova attested to their personal experience.

"They didn’t install them correctly, they look great when done correctly," @ Personna Services chimed in.

If you have the budget and time to install tile, we recommend that over peel and stick. However, if you're looking for something quick and easy to give your kitchen or bathroom a facelift without spending too much on labor costs, this is an option worth considering.

