Woman Flips Antique Dresser Into Modern Monochromatic Set Piece

When it comes to flipping furniture, the more dramatic the outcome, the better. This thrifted vintage dresser was in dire need of a makeover, and the one it got was beyond compare.

When DIYer @builditlikebecker started off with this dresser, it was a light brown with drawers that featured fun embellishments. Unfortunately, it was well-worn and needed more TLC. That's exactly what it got.

It had plenty of scuffs and bumps that were soon filled in with primer, including many of the design embellishments, but some were preserved to ensure the dresser's rustic feel remained. It also needed a little bit of structural repair, and when all that was said and done, it was already looking like a whole new dresser.

Next came painting the entire assembly black and changing things up a bit. The front of each cabin got burlap accents, while the top surface got a nice, sleek makeover that let the original wood shine through.

When it was all said and done, the well-worn dresser looked like something you might find at your favorite furniture store. The black complemented the lighter wood quite well, and it made for a satisfying flip.

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the end result.

"Okay, not gonna lie I was not trusting the process," wrote @Grace Hollingsworth . "But that's amazing!"

"OMG, I want this! So freakin' good." @Jonah Weir

"I was NOT ready for the reveal," commented @Jessica Naber .

"Love how you kept the detail on the sides," wrote @The Real Stoned Housewives .

Feeling inspired? This could make a great basis for your next project!

