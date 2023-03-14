This Old, Faded Mirror Is Living a New Life as a Funky, Modern Piece

What do you do with an old, discolored mirror? As TikToker @myhomegoals demonstrates, you turn it into a fun, funky new version of its former self! No need to live with an old mirror that's too cloudy and dirty to use anymore. You can upgrade it and even give it a second chance at life.

This DIYer first took the time to clean the mirror extremely well. Then she purchased a few sheets of mosaic hexagonal tiles . She then very carefully removed the tiles off of their sticker netting and started placing them individually on the edges of the mirror, one by one.

By placing the hexagonal tiles this way, she could avoid the need for grout between each one, and the tiles would all fit snugly together. She kept them stuck on the outside of the mirror using liquid nails and taping the tiles as they dried.

To avoid seeing the glue behind the tiles, @myhomegoals decided to add some caulking behind the hexagons to avoid that. When cleaned enough times, this removed the "messy" look that the caulking had.

Once all that was done, all that was left to do was clean up the space a bit and show off the final mirror look. It had gone from drab to fab with the slick little hexagonal tiles. It looked like a funky, modern mirror in a boutique hotel.

If you've got a mirror you'd like to upgrade, this could be a quick and easy way to switch things up!

