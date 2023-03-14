Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game

The Memphis Grizzlies star was reportedly investigated by the police in Tennessee last September.

Ja Morant's off-court woes continue to mount, with reports of another investigation emerging. The Memphis Grizzlies star was reportedly investigated by the police in Tennessee last September.

According to a TMZ report, Morant and members of his group reportedly went to Houston High School and confronted a student who had allegedly called his sister, Teniya Morant, a "b****" during a volleyball game. The outlet also added that the latter had called the other teen by the same explicit word as well.

This was followed by Morant, his mother Jamie, and some of their associates heading to the school. "Which one of y'all called her a b****?" his mother had allegedly asked. While they weren't allowed to confront the students, one of the group members stirred up a storm when one of the kids tried to take Morant's picture.

“I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass," the member had commented. The report also added that the mother of the student intended to press charges against the guard and his family. However, no charges were pressed from both party.

This just marks as one of the instances that saw Morant being investigated for a string of incidents, although he was never charged.

Ja Morant Is Out Indefinitely After Checking Himself Into A Counseling Program

The Grizzlies will miss the services of their star guard after it was revealed that Morant would be checking into a counseling program following the murky string of events that have occurred over the last couple of weeks.

Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the development ahead of the team's skirmish against the Dallas Mavericks.

He was initially suspended for two games following his Instagram Live debacle that saw him show off his gun at a Denver club. This was followed by leaked videos of the player at the strip club, putting him in even rougher waters. While there have been widespread discussions about his future in the NBA, the star has actively taken a step toward recovery.

This comes as positive news that Morant is indeed working toward getting better and holding himself accountable for his actions. It still remains to be seen how this move impacts the Grizzlies while also casting a cloud on Morant's future in the league.

