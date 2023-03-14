Penn State Football: Nittany Lions' 2023 Spring Preview

The bar has been raised for Penn State heading into the 2023 season. This spring, there is a renewed sense of confidence within the Nittany Lions after finishing off an 11-2 season with a dominant victory in the Rose Bowl over Pac-12 champion Utah after two mediocre seasons. But knowing that two other teams in their division are coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Penn State head coach James Franklin knows there is plenty of work to do to take another step forward.

Penn State's spring will begin with a coaching staff largely still intact from a season ago, although with a couple of notable changes at receiver and defensive line, two position groups are in the spotlight this spring. But a young core of stars in the making gives Penn State fresh energy and a number of storylines worth following as they look to make a run for a Big Ten title next season.

1. A new starting quarterback in the fold

The most obvious storyline in spring practices this year in State College will center on the quarterback situation. After years with Sean Clifford running the offense, the offense will now be handed over to one of Penn State's top prospects from the Class of 2022, Drew Allar. As a freshman, Allar got a decent amount of playing time in backup duty, and the potential he brings to the program is well-documented. Having the luxury of studying from the sideline in 2021 under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich should have him ready to take the reins this fall.

2. Competition in the secondary

Following the departures of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Rose Bowl defensive MVP safety Ji'Ayir Brown, the Nittany Lions have some big shoes to fill in the secondary this spring. Kalen King and Keaton Ellis figure to be two fixtures in the secondary to help keep things stabilized, but the competition for other spots in the defensive backfield should be intense. North Carolina transfer Storm Duck is a player to watch, as are rising young players like Zakee Wheatley, who had some big moments in 2022.

3. New defensive line leadership

Penn State's defensive line has typically been a pretty stable unit. Despite the roster turnover, the Nittany Lions tend to be pretty well situated up front, and this season should continue that trend with a healthy Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson leading the way. But the big question will be whether players like D'von Elluies and Dani Dennis-Sutton step up to compete for serious playing time. Of course, Penn State will have a new defensive line coach as well after losing an assistant to the NFL before spring practices.

4. Who is the new go-to receiver?

Penn State will have its top three pass catchers to replace from last season with wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley and tight end Brenton Strange heading off to the NFL. KeAndre Lambert-Smith returns after a solid performance in the Rose Bowl as Penn State's top returning receiver, and tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are back as well. Penn State added two transfer receivers from the portal in Dante Cephas from Kent State and Malik McClain from Florida State, but only McClain is currently on campus, so he will be the one to watch closely. Other young options like Kaden Saunders, Harrison Wallace III and Malick Meiga are players who could step up and make a statement this spring.

5. Linebackers on the rise?

Abdul Carter was one of the Big Ten's best linebackers last season as a freshman, so he will obviously be the anchor in the middle of the defense in 2023. But the continued development of Kobe King and Keon Wylie and early enrollee Tony Rojas will make for some interesting discussion this spring.

