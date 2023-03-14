Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour

Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road for the first time since 2021 in a major way this year. The veteran band’s 2023 tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, which will crisscross the globe between June and October.

The tour will open June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and makes a stop at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., on Sept. 15.

The current lineup of Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, “Appetite for Destruction,” stands out as one of the best-selling U.S. debut albums of all time. In 1991, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the seven-time platinum “Use your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II,” clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival.