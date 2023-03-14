Open in App
Marion County, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Meadowbrook Mall urges caution, says stores may take time to open due to weather

By Alexandra Weaver,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th6tv_0lIJj0DJ00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Meadowbrook Mall said that because of the flash freeze in north central West Virginia overnight , it’s urging shoppers to be cautious and patient Tuesday morning.

The mall posted on its Facebook page saying it would be open for its normal business hours but encouraged shoppers to give individual stores some extra time to open. Multiple vehicle accidents closed part of Interstate 79 near the Monongalia/Marion County line just before 7 a.m., and WV511 has shown slow traffic through Marion County all morning. Many parents are also grappling with short-notice changes to childcare plans as a dozen school districts changed their plans Tuesday because of the weather.

StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast

It said its crews would be out treating the mall’s parking lots and roads, but it recommends driving with caution in conditions like Tuesday’s.

The mall also canceled its Tuesday Toddlers program.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

StormTracker 12 Daily Forecast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Crews from WV and PA extinguish large rubber fire near state line
Blacksville, WV1 day ago
State Police to conduct 4/20 sobriety checkpoint
Fairmont, WV20 hours ago
Baby and Me Day returns to Meadowbrook Mall
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meadowbrook Mall business expands to storefront
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Stonewood fire destroys mobile home
Stonewood, WV1 day ago
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Fairmont, WV20 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Bridgeport Public Library giving away free seeds to start your garden
Bridgeport, WV22 hours ago
3 drug companies to lease space in Morgantown innovation center
Morgantown, WV18 hours ago
New construction, improvements and growth to change the look of major West Virginia airport this year
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
2 transported to hospital after Bridgeport accident
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
Easter Bunny visiting Morgantown Mall
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Dozens of guinea pigs found at Morgantown home, man charged
Morgantown, WV21 hours ago
Irish Spring Festival ends with ‘stone soup,’ Blarney Rock
Ireland, WV13 hours ago
9th annual All American Grand Bash concludes in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Stories of the Week: March 12 through March 18
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
FCC Hazelton to sponsor hiring event in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Body found in Monongalia County identified as former professional rugby player
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
I-79 North reopens after closure for snowy weather, vehicle accidents
Fairmont, WV7 days ago
Buckhannon residents address homelessness, safety concerns at city council
Buckhannon, WV3 days ago
How to keep your pet safe from ticks this spring and summer
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Road in Fairmont closed after charter bus accident
Fairmont, WV7 days ago
‘Turtle Man’ returning to Harrison County
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Salvation Army opens new thrift store
Elkins, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy