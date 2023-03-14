Meadowbrook Mall urges caution, says stores may take time to open due to weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Meadowbrook Mall said that because of the flash freeze in north central West Virginia overnight , it’s urging shoppers to be cautious and patient Tuesday morning.

The mall posted on its Facebook page saying it would be open for its normal business hours but encouraged shoppers to give individual stores some extra time to open. Multiple vehicle accidents closed part of Interstate 79 near the Monongalia/Marion County line just before 7 a.m., and WV511 has shown slow traffic through Marion County all morning. Many parents are also grappling with short-notice changes to childcare plans as a dozen school districts changed their plans Tuesday because of the weather.

It said its crews would be out treating the mall’s parking lots and roads, but it recommends driving with caution in conditions like Tuesday’s.

The mall also canceled its Tuesday Toddlers program.

