The Peace River National Art Festival is a kaleidoscope of creativity

The Peace River National Art Festival will be holding its 18th annual event on March 18-19 in Laishley Park. The festival will present a kaleidoscope of creativity when it convenes on the banks of the Peace River in historic Punta Gorda.

More than 60 nationally recognized artists will display their works including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, and watercolor.

The festival is hosted by the Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda, who serves Charlotte County and beyond with three major galleries, an extensive arts library, an art supply store, and a gift gallery of unique hand-crafted items.

This two-day event draws over 8,000 visitors from Charlotte County and the surrounding areas.

What began as a fundraiser to repair the facility, has continued supporting the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda over the past decade as their signature event.

There will be music, food, drinks and lots of great art to view and purchase.