Grand Piano Series presents pianist Dominic Cheli

Based on operas from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” to Bizet’s “Carmen,” the piano pieces in Dominic Cheli’s program grow even richer with the storytelling in the latest presentation of the Naples’ Grand Piano Series.

“I do my best to invite everyone into classical music and show them that it’s not some elitist, scary thing,” he said.

In his nonprofit initiatives Project: Music Heals Us and Street Symphony, he presents interactive classical music experiences to audiences from homeless shelters, prisons and rehab facilities.

“These are places of tension, but music has a way of breaking down barriers. At a concert, people relax while I’m the host and they’re my guests.”

This young whirlwind is also a composer, arranger, audio editor, videographer, director, educator, Ironman triathlete and grillmaster who loves feeding his friends as much as thrilling an audience.

His mom a librarian, his dad a jazz saxophone player, Cheli was drawn to myriad art forms from childhood.

And everything he does — whether the discipline of the triathlon or the focused energy of performance — seems to synergize with everything else.

As a kid reading books like “Harry Potter,” he visualized everything in his head but soon learned that music, too, could paint pictures, tell stories and create moods.

An early fascination with Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” — a piano suite inspired by an art exhibit — would lead Cheli to produce his own multimedia events like “The Sound of Paintings.”

As Live Director of Tonebase Piano, Cheli hosts and presents numerous virtual events to the platform’s more than 4,000 subscribers.

“More than ever, people want to feel enveloped in art, which is what I want to do with my concerts and events,” he said.

“Similarly, the Grand Piano Series-sponsored Opera Naples and Punta Gorda programs combine the storytelling of opera with music. These composers — Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and more — wrote virtuosic piano music based on lyrics that tell the story of the opera.

“I’m going to play their music, but beforehand I’ll tell the audience the story of what’s happening.”

There’s a reason why he can play with such intensity at everything he does — from performance to sport.

“Athletics and music are basically the same,” he said. “Being physically fit is as important for musicians, who are fine-motor athletes, as for triathletes.”