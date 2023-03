Gov. Phil Murphy joined News 12 New Jersey Tuesday morning to talk about the nor’easter impacting the Garden State .

Murphy said the storm is “less than feared” at the moment, but warned New Jersey is still in the middle of the storm, especially in the northwest part of the state.

A state of emergency was issued Monday for Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties. A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to midnight and a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. There is also possible flooding concerns along New Jersey's shoreline. In addition, the storm has affected air travel. At Newark Liberty International Airport, there are currently dozens of cancellations and delays .

