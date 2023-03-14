These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Seagen Following Acquisition News

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE ) agreed to acquire Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN ) for $229 in cash per Seagen share for a total enterprise value of $43 billion.
Seagen shares jumped 14.5% to close at $197.65 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Seagen following the release of results.
- Barclays raised the price target on Seagen from $145 to $228. Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
- BMO Capital increased the price target on Seagen from $179 to $229. BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
Other analysts also downgraded the stock following the deal announcement.
- JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin downgraded Seagen from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- Raymond James analyst Dane Leone downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Needham analyst Ami Fadia also downgraded Seagen from Buy to Hold.
