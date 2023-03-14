These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Seagen Following Acquisition News

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE ) agreed to acquire Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN ) for $229 in cash per Seagen share for a total enterprise value of $43 billion.

Seagen shares jumped 14.5% to close at $197.65 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Seagen following the release of results.

Barclays raised the price target on Seagen from $145 to $228. Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

raised the price target on Seagen from $145 to $228. Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating. BMO Capital increased the price target on Seagen from $179 to $229. BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Other analysts also downgraded the stock following the deal announcement.

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin downgraded Seagen from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

analyst Reni Benjamin downgraded Seagen from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Raymond James analyst Dane Leone downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

analyst Dane Leone downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Needham analyst Ami Fadia also downgraded Seagen from Buy to Hold.

