Lexington Herald-Leader

Middle school principal arrested during his first day at new job, Kentucky reports say

By Mike Stunson,

7 days ago

The principal of a Louisville middle school was arrested during his first day at the job, Kentucky reports say.

Jefferson County deputies served an arrest warrant on Monday, March 13, to Leroy Littles Sr. at Olmsted Academy North, where the educator had just begun his new job, according to WDRB.

He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, jail records show.

Littles, 46, was charged out of Bullitt County with assault and terroristic threatening , according to WLKY. His charges are not related to Jefferson County Public Schools.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Christmas day , WHAS reported.

Littles is accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and leaving him with face and head injuries, WDRB reported. The warrant for Littles’ arrest was issued Dec. 28.

The school district announced March 8 that Littles would begin his principal job at Olmsted North on Monday. Littles has been employed by the school district for 16 years as a teacher and administrator.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to hire Mr. Littles to lead Olmsted North,” said Dr. Nate Meyer, Assistant Superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools. “His ability to connect with the young men, their families, and the staff at Olmsted North will continue to push the school on a positive trajectory.”

The school district said in a letter to families Monday that assistant principal Ebony Booker would be appointed the administrator in charge, according to WHAS.

