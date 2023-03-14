Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
KIFI Local News 8

3 things to know this morning – March 14, 2023

By Zach Glancy,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE0JL_0lIJdrXd00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Attorneys for former Pocatello Funeral Home owner and director, Lance Peck, were back in court. A trial date is set for October 10. Peck is facing 63 misdemeanor charges most of them relating to the morticians code of ethics. No felony charges have been filed yet.

2. Recent weather has increased the avalanche danger for Eastern and Central Idaho. Both Bear Lake and Caribou Counties reported road closures due to avalanches last week. Conditions are still dangerous because of all of the recent snow and wind.

3. A number of school districts will be holding levy and bond elections today. Polls will be open today between 8 am and 8 pm. Check with your county clerk or elections office to find your polling location.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Pocatello Water Department crews return to summer work schedule March 20
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Weather creating difficult calving season conditions
Idaho Falls, ID23 hours ago
Blackfoot Movie Mill modifies its rules due to vandalism
Blackfoot, ID17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rough landing at Idaho Falls Regional Airport causes delays
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Now is the time to trim your trees in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Potato Museum continues in grow in Blackfoot
Blackfoot, ID3 days ago
Water line installation on South Hayes Avenue between Lewis Street and Benton Street begins Monday
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Police: Man killed after trying to crawl under train
Idaho Falls, ID19 hours ago
Pocatello fire PIO appointed to Champions and Emerging Leaders Group
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Scratch for Schools results for Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
Pothole repairs on Yellowstone Highway
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago
New webpage to help identify stray animals at Pocatello Animal Shelter
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
PCSD 25 Director of Special Services named
Pocatello, ID22 hours ago
Power outage doesn’t stop high school theatre production
Blackfoot, ID1 day ago
Police: Teens arrested after high-speed chase now connected to 12 car thefts in Idaho, Utah
Chubbuck, ID5 days ago
2 arrested after high speed pursuit
Shelley, ID51 minutes ago
Power County polling location change
American Falls, ID7 days ago
Caravan traveling through SE Idaho to raise awareness for missing Fort Hall man Matthew Broncho
Fort Hall, ID7 days ago
Local downtown businesses ready for Spring season
Pocatello, ID7 days ago
Riley Green to perform at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre May 19
Pocatello, ID4 days ago
Fugitive surrenders after engaging police in standoff at downtown Pocatello apartment building
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Two local families file lawsuits against Lance Peck as trial date is set in criminal case
Pocatello, ID7 days ago
D91 patriotic program honors veterans
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
A small-town girl with big dreams: Local teen appears on American Idol
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago
Vehicular manslaughter charge dismissed against alleged drunken driver who fatally struck pedestrian
Pocatello, ID6 days ago
America’s favorite vegetable making economical impacts
Idaho Falls, ID6 days ago
Local teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Boise man sentenced to life in prison for brutally torturing and killing former Pocatello woman
Boise, ID9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy