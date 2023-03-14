Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
CBS News

Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power

By CBS News,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYB3T_0lIJdjj300

Tracking the nor'easter headed for the Northeast 01:04

The start of a winter storm with heavy, wet snow led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and thousands of power outages in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday.

The storm's path included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals by the time it winds up Wednesday were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area .

"This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall amounts depending on where you are located," said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who ordered all executive branch state office buildings closed. "Some towns may receive a significant snowfall total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain."

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Lamont said that utility companies were reporting "more than 1,400 power outages," mainly in the western portion of the state. That number is expected to grow as the storm continues, he said.

More than 600 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled Tuesday morning, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest number of scrubbed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The National Weather Service said that in New York state, 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow per hour or more was falling in higher elevations, in the eastern Catskills through the mid-Hudson Valley, central Taconics and Berkshires. A state of emergency was declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday night.

Wet, heavy snow snapped tree branches and downed power lines across New York's capital region. More than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Albany area were without power.

The snowfall totals will be among the highest of the season, said meteorologist Andrew Orrison of the weather service office in College Park, Maryland.

"It has been below average for snowfall across the Northeast this year, and so this nor'easter will be very impactful," he said.

Rain was turning into snow across parts of New England and winds were picking up. There were at least 80,000 customers without power across New England. In New Hampshire, it was Election Day for town officeholders, but more than 70 communities postponed voting because of the storm.

"We know that the driving conditions are going to be treacherous," Patrick Moody of AAA New England said.

The weather service said expected snow totals from the storm, which is expected to wind up Wednesday, range from a foot to 18 inches (30 to 46 cm) in higher elevations in Massachusetts, to 4 to 6 inches in Boston. Higher elevations in southwest New Hampshire could get up to 2 feet of snow, and Augusta, Maine, could see 8 inches to a foot.

The storm in the Northeast came as California continued to face severe weather. Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived this week with the potential to wallop the state's swamped farmland and agricultural communities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Nor'easter storm knocks out power for over 135K, cancels flights
New York City, NY7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Massive fire destroys large New Jersey church, collapsing roof
Florence Township, NJ3 hours ago
A strong Nor'easter storm has already brought 28 inches of snow to a Mass. town
Windsor, MA7 days ago
Up to a foot of snow expected in northern NYC suburbs
New York City, NY7 days ago
Stay Alert: NY and NJ Declare State of Emergency Due to Snow and High Winds
New York City, NY7 days ago
Winter storm sweeps through Vermont, causing power outages, road closures and collisions
Brattleboro, VT6 days ago
See how much snow has fallen so far in Central NY in this mid-March nor’easter (chart)
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
List of school closings, delays for NY, NJ as nor’easter blows through
New York City, NY7 days ago
Heavy snow to keep falling across CNY, though worst of winter storm spares some (snowfall map)
Syracuse, NY7 days ago
Most of NYS under state of emergency ahead of winter blast Tuesday
Rochester, NY7 days ago
Upstate Man Captures 1 in a Million Sighting on Dashboard Cam
Palenville, NY6 days ago
Another Winter Storm Headed for Minnesota Late this Week
Saint Cloud, MN7 days ago
National Fuel, National Grid respond to state plan to go all electric
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
First Alert Forecast: Yellow alert for Tuesday and Tuesday night
Rochester, NY8 days ago
Hazardous weather outlook for Niagara and Northern Erie Counties in Western New York
Buffalo, NY8 days ago
Major winter storm could bring 1-2 feet of snow
Albany, NY9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy