Alabama crime victims wait months for aid as compensation commission struggles

Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission General Counsel Kim Martin listens to Muaath Al-Khattab, a community organizer with the Montgomery chapter for Faith in Action Alabama about concerns he has regarding delays in getting compensation for clients Feb. 24.

Karen Nathan’s 36-year-old son was shot and killed in his apartment in Jefferson County in May 2021.

The detective kept in touch to give her updates about the case and about what was transpiring. Later that year, the detective connected her with a group of people who had been victims of violent crime or had loved ones who were victims.

“They started reaching out to me probably around November or December,” Nathan said in a recent interview. “The detective told me about the group and they started reaching out to me about coming, but at the time, I wasn’t feeling like I was ready to be interacting with people who were dealing with the pain that I was dealing with.”

Nathan started attending the meetings at the beginning of the following year.

During one meeting in March 2022, a representative of Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), a victims’ rights group, gave a presentation. They told participants they may be eligible to receive compensation as victims of violent crime.

Nathan completed an application that May. Six months passed.

That November, Nathan received a phone call from an employee of the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission , telling her that she needed to turn in additional paperwork – specifically, a next-of-kin affidavit – to complete her claim.

“I said fine, but I knew I had already turned that in during May of 2022,” Nathan said. She resubmitted the affidavit, notarized it, and resubmitted the paperwork to the Commission.

Then she waited. And then she started calling.

“She never returned any of my phone calls,” Nathan said. “I emailed her several times. She never emailed to say, ‘Ms. Nathan, I have your next of kin affidavit.’ I never heard anything from her at all.”

Nathan eventually received a letter dated October 2022. She did not receive it until January. It said her claim was under review.

“They hadn’t made a final decision, but they were holding it to obtain additional information,” she said. “But I haven’t heard anything from them about what additional information they need. I filled out everything. If there is something that they need, then call me and say what additional information you need.”

Nathan continues to wait for an answer from the Commission, along with the financial assistance that the agency can offer.

She had to pay for her son’s funeral costs. Nathan is also seeing a counselor to help her through the situation.

But she really wants to use the money to help her son’s children and grandchildren.

“Wherever my two granddaughters want to go to college, I want to be able to have something set aside for them,” Nathan said. “The youngest granddaughter tells me she wants to be a doctor. Of course, my son has a granddaughter from his youngest daughter. I want to be able to take care of her.”

Compensation struggles

Nathan’s story is one of many from crime victims struggling to receive compensation authorized under Alabama law. In recent interviews, applicants said they faced delays; difficulties tracking the status of their claims; a lack of clarity on how monetary awards are determined, and a long form that can force applicants to think about the deaths of loved ones.

“It would take me about an hour to an hour and a half,” said Ella Shakeel, a lead volunteer with Faith in Action Alabama, which has assisted victims in filling out applications. “Sometimes we had to stop and come back another day. It is asking a lot of questions.”

Officials with the commission say they are struggling with falling revenues and a lack of staff. The commission has seen money from court fines and fees, its main source of revenue, fall significantly over the last decade. Payouts from the commission fell from $5 million in 2018 to $1.8 million in 2021.

“Ten years ago, we were getting roughly $4 million in fines and fees,” said Darlene Hutchison, a victims’ rights advocate and member of the commission. “It is a little over $2 million now, so those have dropped off.”

It came to a head on Feb. 24, when claimants and advocates from Faith in Action Alabama, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that works on social justice issues, traveled to the commission to demand answers and vent frustrations .

“Our purpose for visiting the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission office is to ask officials for the status of the applications, and to seek justice,” said Muaath Al-Khattab, a community organizer with the Montgomery chapter for Faith in Action Alabama.

Officials met them in the lobby, heard their complaints and tried to provide reasons for delays and, at times, for their lack of responses.

A complicated process

The Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission was established in 1984 under the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Act.

The commission was created to be a conduit to compensate the victims of violent crime and their families. It offers payments for funerals, emergencies, and medical and counseling costs. It will also pay for lost wages, prescription costs and emergency funds. It will also pay for the testing for victims of sexual assault.

But the process is complicated. The application itself is 14 pages long. The person applying must provide information about the crime; medical and psychiatric materials, and employment and insurance information.

Victims and those who work with them say the toughest part of the application is the information for the next of kin and the lost wages. It forces the applicant to think about what happened to the victim.

Victims or their families have up to a year to apply for compensation, but not every crime victim is eligible. The commission will only accept applications from U.S. citizens or aliens eligible for public benefits and those who cooperated with investigations into a crime. The crime itself must have been reported to law enforcement within 72 hours.

Under the rules, the commission is the payor of last resort. It will provide assistance if a victim or their relatives have exhausted other sources, like insurance or collections from lawsuits. The commission may also reduce the award amount if a victim or family member is eligible for compensation from those other sources.

The commission may also reduce the award amount if the victim contributed to the crime in some way.

“For example, somebody was in a fight, and they ended up being very seriously injured but they made the first serious contact, maybe they punched somebody,” said Kim Martin, the interim executive director for the Commission. “They didn’t have a weapon. They didn’t initiate that level of conflict, but then they were shot after they punched somebody.”

Assisting victims

Faith in Action began assisting Birmingham crime victims with their applications in 2018. They expanded the program in 2021.

“Community violence intervention is an alternative way to address violence as opposed to a punitive, law enforcement way,” Al-Khattab said. “We wanted to, if we can, not only redirect perpetrators and people at risk, but help victims.”

As the work grew, volunteers heard more stories about problems in the process. The exact number of people who experienced issues is unclear, but Al-Khattab said volunteers told him they have more than 40 families who are waiting for responses.

Some applicants have waited more than a year for responses, said Shakeel, who has assisted victims in preparing applications.

Shakeel worked with one woman whose daughter was killed in 2019 at a family gathering, after an uninvited person showed up and an altercation began.

“That individual came back around and started shooting,” Shakeel said. “The person’s daughter was killed because of the shot.”

Faith in Action Alabama and volunteers helped her complete an application to receive money from the state agency.

The applicant then notarized the application and then mailed it to the Commission, and then – nothing.

Shakeel then followed up with the applicant at the end of that year who told her there was no word from the Commission. Shakeel had been told that the process is generally completed in 3 months, but her client had been waiting for about half of a year.

Shakeel then called the claimant back in the spring of the following year, who then told her that she received the money – roughly 9 months later.

Others waited for status updates after getting an initial response from the Commission. Others received conflicting information about the process and as well as their award amounts. Some were told they would be reimbursed, but in other cases claimants were paid upfront for part of the award.

“There seems to be an issue with what ‘approved’ means,” Al-Khattab said. “The approved amount is not getting sent out.”

The commission will grant emergency funding for funeral expenses for $1,000 on an expedited process, which is then deducted from the total award amount. But funeral directors will only be paid the full amount only when the claim has been fully approved.

Funeral home directors had different experiences with the commission. Jimmy Stewart, the District 1 director for the Alabama Funeral Home Directors Association, said he last dealt with the commission 10 years ago, but that he received full payments. He said he had not heard of other problems.

“The only ones that have had anything to say was that it was a lengthy process,” he said.

Mashelleous Jones, a funeral director with Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Directing & Cremation Services in Birmingham, who also works with Faith in Action, said she had struggled to get compensation for a mother who could not afford to bury her son who was killed. Jones told the family about victims’ compensation and applied for assistance last December.

Jones eventually received the money in February, but not without having a back and forth with the commission over the paperwork. She had to personally send victim affidavits and police reports to the commission to get the compensation.

“No funeral home around here deals with that program anymore because we are not getting our money,” she said.

The victim’s mother called the commission, who told her to pay for the funeral expenses and afterward she would be reimbursed. Jones followed up with an email explaining to the commission that she believed compensation is not supposed to be a reimbursement program, that the money is supposed to be given upfront.

Just before the victim was set to be cremated instead of buried, the funds were released and the burial accommodations moved forward.

Funding woes

The commission does not receive money from Alabama’s General Fund budget. It relies on fees levied on people who have either been cited for moving violations or from people convicted of a crime in court.

The agency receives $2 from each moving violation; $10 for each misdemeanor municipal ordinance violation, and $15 in court costs for every felony that is committed.

The commission also gets victim assessment fees, imposed on a person convicted of a crime. The commission receives at least $25 for felony convictions and $12.50 for misdemeanors.

The agency also receives federal grant dollars, as well as proceeds from restitution payments and donations.

According to the commission’s annual reports, claims appear to be consistent, but payouts were not. In some years, the awards totaled more than $6 million. In other years, the payout was closer to $2 million.

In previous years, the commission collected more than $1 million in fines and fees from the public. In 2005 , the commission listed $4.2 million in revenues, with $1.3 million collected from court costs assessed in cities. The agency also took in more than $1.1 million in court costs from counties and $1.1 million in victim assessment fees while also receiving about $265,000 in federal funding.

In its September 2021 report, fines and fees remained the commission’s largest source of revenue, but collections had dropped. That year, the commission took in about $850,000 in court fees from cities; another $830,000 in court fees from counties, and collected about $760,000 in victim assessment fees. Revenues from restitution payments were another $209,000.

The commission receives $1.1 million from the Victims of Crime Federal Fund, but Martin said that nearly all that money goes to claims, and a limited amount can pay overhead costs, like personnel.

“Unfortunately, our staff has been greatly reduced because of our funding crisis,” Martin said.

Applications from victims have to be verified before payouts. It’s a lengthy process that requires staffers to obtain crime reports and copies of bills, including medical expenses. It may also require other tasks, like ordering prosthetics or, in some cases, helping pay to modify vehicles to allow people injured or paralyzed by criminal acts to drive them.

About a decade ago, the commission had 11 people reviewing claims. That number has dwindled to 6 now, Martin said.

“When funding continued to drop off, when people left, they were not replaced because we couldn’t afford to do it,” she said.

Martin cites that as the primary reason why victims and their families have not received a response or have not had their questions answered and helps to explain the decline in payouts.

The commission is seeking new revenue sources. In late February, Hutchinson and Martin visited the Legislature’s budget hearings, hoping to get the ears of legislators.

“If we have more funds to have staff to do outreach and approve more claims, that would be good stuff,” Hutchinson said.

That is of little consolation to those who showed up to protest the status of their claims.

Akita Jemison, whose son was killed in July 2022, needed help with funeral expenses.

With the help of Birmingham District Attorney’s Office, she filled out an application and faxed it to the Commission. But a rule preventing payment meant she couldn’t receive financial aid from the agency.

“There are some cases that are held because you are waiting for the trial,” Hutchinson said. “We are trying to determine if a crime happened. You could think of cases in national news where the public thought a crime occurred but then there is a not guilty verdict.”

That leaves Jemison in limbo. “Nothing can be done until the case is closed, and Birmingham has yet to send an incident report to Montgomery,” she said.

The waiting has left both waiting for the money they are entitled to receive. For Jemison, it is stopping her from moving forward.

“Right now, where I live is not even a while from where he was found on the side of the road,” she said. “I just want some closure and I want some peace. The area that I live in — memories. I want to move.”

