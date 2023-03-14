Former ‘SNL’ Actor Pete Davidson Crashed Mercedes Into a Residential House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Paying attention while driving will help prevent drivers from doing things like crashing their car into someone's house...

Like what former 'SNL' actor Pete Davidson did in this video from TikTok user @crimedivewithjess ...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @keke20022 wrote, "Okay but imagine just chilling at home and Pete Davidson hitting your house LOL.” With TikTok user @olivia.180 adding on, “...Before realizing it was pete davidson on their front lawn” is sending me because it was either earthquake or Pete. Those are always the two options.”

While TikTok user @definitelynot_a_cop joked that, "I GOTTA STOP MANIFESTING PETE DAVIDSON LOL.” And TikTok user @mommy1820 shared that, "I wouldn’t even be mad, I'd just be excited to meet Pete Davidson…”

With TikTok user @sarahcaster32, apparently having missed most of what was said in the video, writing that, "All I heard was Pete Davidson gushing like Niagara Falls…” And TikTok user @rachel_0529 made fun of how dramatic the news segment made this story when she wrote, "So dramatic about the hydrant “Like Niagara Falls” LOL.”

With TikTok user @crimedivewithjess also finding this funny when they wrote, "I know it’s serious, but the reporter had me laughing. Especially his last sentence LOL.” And TikTok user @britnj14 was of the opinion that, "If Pete Davidson crashed into my house I would just laugh cause that’s such a Pete Davidson thing to do LOL.”

While TikTok user @nicolekurtz23 thought that this was an example of life imitating art when they wrote, "Why does this feel like the start of a SNL skit?”

Well what do you think? Does this change the way you feel about Pete Davidson?

