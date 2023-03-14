Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Overnight house fire damages neighboring building

By Olivia Taggart,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148aN1_0lIJb5uc00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An overnight house fire on Polk Street caused nearly $40,000 worth of damage.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Polk Street at around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

WATCH: Wilder McDaniel’s family speaks after James Staley found guilty of murder

On scene, firefighters found a single-story house on fire. They went to protect the exposed buildings on either side of the house and set the ladder truck up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m58Ht_0lIJb5uc00
Two firefighters stand outside the smoking residence on Polk Street.

It took approximately 35 minutes to control the fire.

The damage to the house was estimated to be around $36,000. A neighboring house had damage estimated to be around $3,000.

The main house had no utilities hooked up, and it’s unknown if anyone was living there at the time of the fire.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
1 hospitalized after gust of wind causes wreck, driver ejected
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Wichita Falls Utility drive-thru temporarily closed
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Man arrested on warrants for Sun Valley Drive shooting
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in Loop 11 crash “flirted” with officer
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls motel shooting
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
2 injured after car flips on I-44
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Severe weather making it’s return to Texoma
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Two hospitalized after major wreck on Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Fleeing suspect jailed on multiple charges
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
KFDX 70th Anniversary: Tornado safety then and now
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Hayden’s Kickz opens storefront on 8th Street
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Pursuit leads authorities through 5 counties
Olney, TX3 days ago
WFPD investigating home hit by gunshots
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Truck driver faces intoxication charge after Thursday morning wreck
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Houston woman charged with human smuggling
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Ice Bath Boys open stone-cold business
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Woman charged in December burglary of kidney clinic
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Young and Jack County join together to tackle inmate mental health crisis
Olney, TX3 days ago
Jordy Onstead-Donley placed on house arrest
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Registration for 2023 T.H.O.R. underway
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Man arrested, released on bond for seventh time
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Former jailer back behind bars on four new charges
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
New Toyota building nearing completion
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Wichita Falls Sports Complex reopens with major upgrades
Wichita Falls, TX14 hours ago
Woman found on railroad tracks jailed for alleged DWI, endangering a child
Wichita Falls, TX7 days ago
D.A.’s office moves for new bonds for alleged stalker
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Big Blue turns green for St. Patrick’s Day Vendor Bash
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy