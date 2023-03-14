Open in App
East Meadow, NY
Rescue: 9 Residents Overcome By Carbon Monoxide In East Meadow Saved

By Kathy Reakes,

7 days ago
Nine people in East Meadow were saved by police and fire after they were overcome by high levels of carbon monoxide. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/FASTILY and Google Maps street view

Nine Long Island residents suffering from high levels of carbon monoxide were saved by police and firefighters.

The incident took place around 9:20 p.m., Monday, March 13 at a home on Buchanan Road in East Meadow.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Buchanan Road to assist the East Meadow Fire Department with nine residents suffering from high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.

The residents were transported by East Meadow Fire Department to an area hospital for treatment and observation.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall was at the scene to assist.

The Nassau County Police Department reminds its residents to have operable carbon monoxide detectors in their residences and to check the batteries frequently.

