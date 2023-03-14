Open in App
Watertown, MN
Sun Patriot

Royals win playoff opener

By by James Stitt,

7 days ago

The No. 4 seeded Royals got off to a hot start to the postseason, jumping out to a 40-17 lead over No. 13 Maple Lake at halftime in the first round of the Section 5AA Tournament. The Royals connected on seven three-pointers in the first half and finished with 23 offensive rebounds in the 64-36 win.

Eleanor Rundell netted four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points with five rebounds. Lyndsey Penegor was effective all over the court, finishing with six points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Also scoring for Watertown-Mayer was Abby Otterness (9), Mallory Czinano (8), Mercedes Burmeister (7), Haley Baker (5), Kira Frisbie (3), Lauren Grimm (2) and Bryn Domjahn (2).

While the Royals’ win streak moved to eight with the win, it would end in the next round of the playoffs as Annandale emerged victorious in the battle of the No. 4 and 5 seeds, winning 54-38.

Czinano and Penegor led the Royals, as Czinano had 10 points and six rebounds, while Penegor had nine and nine. The duo each had two assists as well, and Penegor led the team with six steals.

Maddy Onell finished with six points, Burmeister had five, Otterness had four, Rundell and Baker each had two.

The Royals finish the season with an 18-9 record.

