Crusader boys win playoff opener

The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team continued to earn late-season wins, this time upsetting Sleepy Eye on the road. The No. 9 seeded Crusaders traveled to No. 8 Sleepy Eye and left with a 56-54 win in the opening round of the Section 2A Tournament.

The Crusaders locked down the paint, holding the Indians to under 10 field goals inside the arc. And while Sleepy Eye netted 11 three-pointers, they shot just 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Mayer Lutheran got a balanced scoring effort with five players scoring eight or more points – Levi Hahn (15), Josiah Clark (13), Marcus Johnson (11), Mason Neitzel (9) and Michael Corey (8). The Crusaders also had 16 assists from seven players – Neitzel (4), Johnson (3), Corey (3), Clark (2), Jack Grimsley (2), Hahn (1) and Taylor Bates (1).

Hahn and Johnson each had a double-double with 13 and 10 rebounds respectively, while Clark and Neitzel each had five boards and Grimsley had four.

With the win, the Crusaders are scheduled to play No. 1 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s March 7, a team they went down to the wire with just a few weeks ago.

