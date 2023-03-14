2023 Free Agency: Jaguars Projected to Gain Comp Picks For Jawaan Taylor, Chris Manhertz

After 13 years without gaining a compensatory draft pick, the Jaguars' drought could end with Jawaan Taylor and Chris Manhertz.

For the last 13 years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the wrong end of one of the NFL's oddest streaks: a compensatory pick drought. Luckily for them, that looks like it will change in 2024.

After the Jaguars saw two of their internal free agents sign new deals on Monday, with right tackle Jawaan Taylor heading to the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Chris Manhertz heading to the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars are now projected to earn compensatory picks for both -- unless they make any signings to cancel either out.

According to Over The Cap's Nick Korte, the Jaguars are projected to earn a 2024 third-round compensatory pick for Taylor after he signed a four-year, $80 million deal. As for Manhertz, the Jaguars are projected to earn a 2024 seventh-round selection after he signed a two-year, $6 million deal.

The last time the Jaguars were awarded a compensatory draft pick was in 2010 when they received a sixth-round (No. 203rd overall) selection. They would later use that pick on James Madison defensive back Scotty McGee. Since then, the Jaguars' mix of free agency spending and lack of quality free agents departing from the team has created an unlucky streak of zero compensatory picks.

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council," the NFL states.

"Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

Since the program's inception in 1994, the Jaguars have only received 19 total picks, among the fewest in the league in that span.