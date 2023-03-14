Open in App
106.7 The Fan

Taylor Heinicke signs with Atlanta Falcons

By Chris Lingebach,

7 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke is signing a two-year deal valued at $20 million with Atlanta ($10 million average annual value), according to NFL Network. He will serve as the primary backup to Desmond Ridder, the 23-year-old third-round pick who started four games for the Falcons in his rookie year last season.

While there are incentives involved, it looks as though the real average annual value of the deal is closer to $7 million (with $6.32 million guaranteed).

Heinicke, who turns 30 on Wednesday, completed 64 percent of his passes for 5,415 yards, 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 starts with Washington. He had a record of 12-11-1. He also went 0-1 in the playoffs, throwing for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception — with one rushing touchdown — against Tampa Bay in Jan. 2021.

Heinicke also rushed for 431 yards and two touchdowns while in Washington.

